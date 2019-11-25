Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), one of world's best-selling electric vehicles, was honored as the first-ever 2020 Family Green Car of the Year by Green Car Journal.

Making its debut at the first time at the 2019 San Antonio Auto and Truck Show, the new 2020 Family Green Car of the Year award recognizes the important role of fuel economy and environmental performance in the vehicle market.

The vehicle itself, Outlander PHEV was recognized for its blend of environmental performance and family-friendly versatility in a handy crossover package. The publication further recognizes the vehicle for its one-of-a-kind offering of plug-in electric vehicle efficiency and sport utility capabilities.

Furthermore, the Green Car Awards at the Sand Antonio Auto & Truck Show highlighted the best environmentally friendly new model year vehicles to help make purchase decisions easier. The Outlander PHEV was recognized for its green attributes and how it rose above its many competitors on the market, earning the magazine's recognition as 2020 Green Car Product of Excellence.

Additionally, Outlander PHEV brings together superior efficiency, along with the utility of a crossover and advanced handling capabilities, thanks to Mitsubishi's own Super All-Wheel Control (S-AW) system. The PHEV boasts a 22-mile all-electric driving range and is mated to a gas motor in order to combine for an EPA estimated 74 MPG-e. The S-AWC system was heavily modified especially for this particular model and its unique twin-electric motor configuration in order to allow maximum performance and superior traction and safety, especially in harsh conditions.

Source: Mitsubishi