The refreshed 2020 Honda CR-V and the new CR-V Hybrid have been named the 2020 Green SUV of the Year by Green Car Journal. This is the second time Honda has won Green SUV of the Year, and the sixth time a Honda vehicle has earned recognition from Green Car Journal.

2020 CR-V went on sale in October and revealed refreshed exterior styling and upgraded features, including Honda Sensing safety and driver-assistive technology for all trim levels and more powerful engine for the LX lineup – Honda's own 1.5-liter turbo unit. Furthermore, the all-new 2020 CR-V Hybrid, launching early next year, is brand's first hybrid SYV in America and is expected to become one of company's best-selling hybrid models.

In fact, Honda was recently recognized by the US EPA as having the highest fleet-average fuel economy of any automaker. In pursuit of its goal to halve the company's global CO2 emissions by 2050, Honda aims to electrify two-thirds of its global automobile sales by 2030. In the US, Honda electrified vehicle sales in 2019 are up to 34 per cent from a year ago – this results in more than 50,000 hybrids, plug-in hybrids and fuel cell vehicles that make 82 per cent of the sales for the year.

SEE ALSO: Volkswagen unveils an electrified version of the Type 2 Bus!

2020 CR-V and CR-V Hybrid mark the sixth time Honda has been awarded by Green Car Journal. year, the 2019 Honda Insight became the fourth Honda passenger car to win Green Car of the Year, joining prior winners the 2012 Honda Civic Natural Gas, 2014 Honda Accord, and 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid, Clarity Electric and Clarity Fuel Cell, while the 2016 Honda HR-V won Green SUV of the Year.

Source: Honda