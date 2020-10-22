The Mitsubishi Shogun Sport is now available from just £29,975 OTR, including three years of free servicing, representing outstanding value for money for customers in need of a truly tough and rugged 4X4 vehicle.

Built with some of the toughest environments in the world in mind, the Shogun Sport remains the most capable full-size off-roader ever produced by Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC), combining a powerful 181PS 2.4-litre turbo diesel engine with an advanced Super Select 4WD-II system that has been engineered to take on even the most challenging terrains.

Every Mitsubishi Shogun Sport, including a dedicated commercial version, is equipped with four transmission hardware settings, four Terrain Control System traction modes, a switch-operated locking rear differential as well as several additional software systems to help with extreme off-road or towing situations, including Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control, Uphill Control, Downhill Control, Throttle Release Control, and Rapid Kick-down Control.

Underpinning its sure-footed dynamics is a double-wishbone front and multi-link rear suspension, fully coil sprung, while the mount points and the structure of the lateral rod mounts have been engineered to provide straight line and cornering stability.

And yet despite being so capable in the harshest of driving environments, Mitsubishi Motors' off-road flagship also delivers bold and distinctive styling; ample interior space with seven-seat capacity and high levels of luxury including an eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, a touchscreen infotainment system with DAB and smartphone connectivity, leather upholstery with electrically-adjusted front seats and dual-zone climate control on all variants.

The Shogun Sport is also equipped with a number of key safety technologies as standard including LED headlamps, tail lamps, and DRLs; Hill Start Assist; rearview camera, reversing sensors, and speed sensing automatic door-locking. Top-of-the-range Shogun Sport 4 models are additionally fitted with Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC); Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM), Blind Spot Warning (BSW); Ultrasonic mis-acceleration Mitigation System (UMS) and a 360° camera.