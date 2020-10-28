The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV continues to top the plug-in hybrid SUV sales charts in 2020, with over 3,000 registered so far this year in the UK. Across the overall PHEV market, which has seen a flood of new entrants in recent times, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV remains the second best-seller overall with 3,019 sales in total so far in 2020.

In the key month of September, the Outlander PHEV was the second-best-selling plug-in hybrid SUV and the fifth best-seller in a field of 55 competitors, although amongst retail plug-in hybrid customers it was the third best-seller overall for the month.

Around 53,000 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEVs have been sold in the UK since the pioneering plug-in hybrid SUV was first launched in 2014. Having undergone an extensive re-style in 2016, recent technical improvements include a larger-capacity battery, more performance from its EV drivetrain, and a more refined and efficient 2.4-litre Atkinson Cycle petrol engine. Its WLTP EV range is 28 miles and its WLTP CO2 emissions are 46g/km.