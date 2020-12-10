New Discovery combines an exceptional design evolution with a versatile and intelligently packaged interior which embodies the spirit of family adventure that has characterised Land Rover's premium family SUV for more than 30 years.

Featuring the latest generation of powerful and efficient six-cylinder Ingenium petrol and diesel engines, advanced Pivi Pro infotainment and superior comfort and practicality, New Discovery remains one of the most capable, connected and versatile full seven-seat premium SUVs in the world.

With Land Rover's new Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0) underpinning a suite of advanced technologies, New Discovery delivers new levels of sophistication, desirability and efficiency while retaining its customary breadth of on- and off-road capability and towing credentials. From its updated Terrain Response 2 system and Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) updates to its new Cabin Air Filtration*, New Discovery looks after customers like never before.

Gerry McGovern, Chief Creative Officer, Jaguar Land Rover, said: "New Discovery is a beautifully proportioned and sophisticated premium SUV. This compelling and versatile vehicle has been refined in every detail, enhancing its characterful exterior and hugely versatile interior to ensure the Discovery maintains its position as the most capable and family-friendly full-size SUV in the world."

Sophisticated design The distinct character and optimised proportions of New Discovery embrace more than three decades of design evolution. Discovery DNA design cues – including the clamshell bonnet, the stepped roof and the highly visible C-pillar – remain, but New Discovery delivers a bold exterior evolution optimised to project a more confident road presence.

New signature LED headlights with a daytime running light signature set lower into the units create a more purposeful look, while animated sweeping front and rear indicators provide heightened visual sophistication and the body-colour front fender vent accentuates the premium SUV's familiar broken waistline.

A revised front bumper on the R-Dynamic features a wider body-coloured graphic and new side vents combine for a more purposeful and dynamic appearance. At the rear, New Discovery features new signature LED lights, which are joined across the back of vehicle by a new Gloss Black panel. Following Land Rover's reductive design philosophy, this panel incorporates the trademark Discovery script, providing a cleaner rear graphic.

The new R-Dynamic model brings a more assertive character and purposeful stance with a series of unique design elements, including purposeful Gloss Black and Shadow Atlas exterior accents on the outside and two-tone leather and contrast seat stitching on the inside.

Connected technologies Inside, New Discovery benefits from enhancements designed to highlight the premium position and craftsmanship of its full-size seven-seat layout, with a spacious cabin incorporating Land Rover's cutting edge Pivi Pro infotainment. A completely redesigned centre console houses its 48% larger 11.4-inch, full HD touchscreen, which provides a fast and intuitive interface.

With a simplified menu structure and pioneering design, Pivi Pro provides immediate responses – even when starting the vehicle for the first time. Its built-in back-up battery means navigation initialisation takes just seconds, while the logical menus allow the most commonly used functions to be accessed directly from the customisable home screen, to reduce driver distraction.

Connectivity is provided by dual-sim technology, with two LTE modems enabling the system to carry out multiple functions at the same time – such as streaming media and downloading Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) updates – without compromising performance. Land Rover's SOTA technology allows owners to update as many as 44 individual electronic modules, without the inconvenience of visiting a retailer.

In combination with the 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display, New Discovery provides high-definition 3D mapping within the instrumentation, leaving the central touchscreen free to control other applications. The high-resolution digital instruments can be configured to show a pair of conventional dials, full-screen 3D navigation guidance or a combination of the two, allowing drivers to customise the view to suit their preference.

In addition, customers have the option of a full-colour Head-Up Display, putting high-resolution driving information directly into the driver's eyeline, removing the need to look away from the road ahead. Smartphone integration is also simple, thanks to Apple CarPlay, while the advanced Bluetooth technology can connect two smartphones simultaneously. Android Auto is also available as standard. Wireless charging with signal boosting technology is also available as an optional extra.

Passenger comfort can be supported by Cabin Air Ionisation, now available with PM2.5 air filtration* technology. It actively scans incoming air, measuring its quality and automatically uses advanced filters to reduce the level of allergens, toxins and harmful particulates in the cabin, enhancing driver wellbeing.

Comfort and convenience are further enhanced by the introduction of Land Rover's Click and Go tablet holders, incorporated into the front seatbacks. The easy-to-use system also includes USB-A charging sockets that are perfectly located to minimise trailing wires. Using the onboard 4G Wi-Fi hotspot, which is capable of linking up to eight devices, rear passengers can be entertained on even the longest journeys.

Up front, the new-look four-spoke steering wheel features hidden-until-lit switches and metal gearshift paddles while a tactile new gear selector provides instinctive control of the powertrain.

Versatility at its heart First-rate family versatility is a hallmark of the Discovery SUV family and the spacious and intelligent New Discovery is no exception. Its optional hands-free Gesture Tailgate†† can detect the wave of a foot beneath the rear bumper to open the boot while the Powered Inner Tailgate restrains loose items in the huge 2,391 litre loadspace and doubles as a handy bench. Even with seven seats in use, the boot provides 258 litres of luggage space and all occupants have somewhere to charge electronic devices.

Inside, Intelligent Seat Fold technology allows customers to effortlessly configure the seating layout using the central touchscreen, while Remote app technology lets customers keep tabs on the fuel status and location of their vehicle and even unlock and lock the doors.

In the back, the second-row seats have been carefully redesigned for enhanced comfort. Improved lateral support, longer thicker cushions and careful seat profiling all contribute to greater under-thigh support and improved posture for occupants. Comfort is further improved by the relocation of the second row air-vents from the B-pillars to the centre console, providing increased airflow to second-row passengers who have their own hidden-until-lit ventilation controls and power supplies.

Land Rover's new second-generation Activity Key is also available. It features touchscreen controls, a digital watch and can lock, unlock and start the vehicle as an addition to the conventional fob.

New Discovery is available in Discovery S, SE and HSE trim levels, in sporty R-Dynamic guise or as a practical Commercial model with a 2,024-litre cargo area, additional underfloor stowage lockers and the same maximum 3,500kg towing capacity** as the rest of the range.

Advanced powertrains New Discovery introduces a trio of new straight-six Ingenium engines, both petrol and diesel, featuring 48V Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology for enhanced efficiency, performance and smoothness. The new engines are available alongside Land Rover's four-cylinder P300 Ingenium petrol powertrain and with a new Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system.

The straight-six engine family was designed and developed in-house and the advanced diesel is available in 249HP (183kW) and 300HP (221kW) outputs, while the powerful petrol delivers 360HP (265kW). New Discovery engine line-up in full:

P300: 300HP (221kW), 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol, 400Nm of torque at 1,500-4,500rpm

P360: 360HP (265kW), 3.0-litre six-cylinder MHEV petrol, 500Nm of torque at 1,750-5,000rpm

D250: 249HP (183kW), 3.0-litre six-cylinder MHEV diesel, 570Nm of torque at 1,250-2,250rpm

D300: 300HP (221kW), 3.0-litre six-cylinder MHEV diesel, 650Nm of torque at 1,500-2,500rpm

The D250 and D300 six-cylinder Ingenium diesels feature lightweight aluminium construction with a low-friction design and replace the previous SD4 and SDV6 diesels. Intelligent 48V MHEV technology ensures the new engines meet the most stringent global emissions regulations and deliver improved responses.

The clever system harvests and stores energy generated during deceleration, and redeploys it to assist the engine when accelerating, providing six-cylinder performance and four-cylinder efficiency. The set-up also delivers more refined operation of the Stop/Start system.

Breadth of Capability New Discovery is the ultimate family-friendly SUV for the road, delivering unrivalled, exceptional long-haul comfort for seven people and a confidence-inspiring environment for the driver thanks to the excellent visibility provided by its Command Driving Position, enhanced controls and cutting-edge chassis technology, which deliver composed and responsive road holding.

All New Discovery models with six-cylinder Ingenium engines feature an advanced driveline which optimises the torque split between front and rear axles, using a range of sensors to distribute torque to suit the conditions. The new Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system maximises traction, on-road dynamics and driveline efficiency, resulting in improved fuel economy and reduced CO2 emissions in normal driving, with no compromise to Discovery's trademark all-terrain capability.

In addition, standard air suspension provides cosseting ride comfort in all environments and features automatic speed lowering to improve aerodynamic efficiency and enhance economy when cruising on motorways. Adaptive Dynamics damper technology – fitted to all D300, P300 and P360 models – monitors vehicle movements up to 500 times a second, reacting to driver or road inputs almost instantaneously for greater body control, ensuring a composed, flat ride.

With an optional Terrain Response 2 technology, New Discovery is always automatically primed to suit the driving conditions while the new Wade Mode optimises the vehicle for deep water fording – even applying the brakes automatically when the driver disengages Wade Mode, to restore full performance from the first application of the brakes.

The availability of Configurable Terrain Response allows drivers to fine-tune the Discovery's throttle mapping, gearbox shift points, steering and suspension settings to suit their preferences and requirements, so customers can personalise the driving experience for a specific journey.

Mike Cross, Land Rover Chief Engineer, Vehicle Integrity, said: "New Discovery combines superb all-terrain suspension geometry with rewarding dynamics and excellent body control, while maintaining our family SUV's famed ride quality and comfort. With a state-of-the-art suspension design, lightweight aluminium architecture and intelligent drivetrains we've retuned the car to deliver a seven-seat SUV that is hugely versatile, highly capable, incredibly refined, yet more engaging to drive."

New Discovery also benefits from ClearSight Ground View technology, providing drivers with a view of the obscured ground directly beneath the front of the vehicle using the central touchscreen and a combination of forward-facing cameras. The clever feature is the realisation of Land Rover's futuristic transparent bonnet concept and supports the driver when negotiating steep off-road inclines or hidden urban obstacles.

Discovery Commercial New Discovery Commercial brings enhanced levels of performance and efficiency to the professional SUV sector, combining the latest Land Rover powertrain and infotainment technology with customary Land Rover all-terrain and load carrying capability.

In common with the rest of the New Discovery family, the practical professional model features a bold new exterior design with LED light technology, heightened interior quality and Land Rover's latest Pivi Pro infotainment system, which brings the convenience of Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) technology.

With a huge 2,024 litres of cargo space at the rear, a maximum payload of 784kg and a towing capacity of up to 3,500kg, New Discovery Commercial delivers enhanced comfort and practicality in a premium SUV package.

Michael van der Sande, Managing Director, Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations, said: "Comprehensively updated, New Discovery Commercial builds on the premium design and comfort this model has offered to the professional SUV sector since 2017. Its unique combination of space and 21st century connectivity and convenience features make it an even more desirable and versatile vehicle for business users."

The premium professional SUV is available exclusively in SE and HSE specifications, powered by Land Rover's latest D300 in-line six-cylinder Ingenium diesel engine.