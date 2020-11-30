With a refreshed exterior, enhanced interior, the latest Pivi Pro infotainment, new vehicle architecture and a choice of powerful and efficient engines – including an advanced Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)**** powertrain – the new Jaguar E-PACE is more assertive, connected, refined and efficient than ever.

The new P300e PHEV powertrain combines a 200PS 1.5-litre three-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine and a 109PS (80kW) Electric Rear Axle Drive (ERAD) motor. It provides the ability to drive up to 34 miles in zero emissions EV mode, with combined CO2 emissions of 44g/km and fuel economy up to 141mpg (2.0 l/100km) (WLTP TEH combined).

Inside, customers benefit from the latest Pivi Pro infotainment, which provides intuitive control of the vehicle systems with simplified menus and enhanced connectivity, including Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) updates.

Enhanced exterior The exterior design enhancements give Jaguar's compact performance SUV a more assertive stance and luxurious appearance. At the front the changes include a revised lower aperture incorporating a distinctive blade element. A new grille mesh design with diamond detailing is influenced by the Jaguar heritage logo and features a contemporary Noble Chrome finish, while new side fender vents feature the iconic Leaper emblem.

New all-LED headlights feature ‘Double J' Daytime Running Light (DRL) signatures, which are available with optional Pixel LED technology, delivering increased resolution and brightness. Adaptive Driving Beam capability evaluates the road ahead and automatically adapts the high beam pattern by selecting different LED segments to mask oncoming traffic or traffic signs, to optimise visibility and reduce glare without distracting other drivers.

Advanced LED technology is fitted to S models, while Premium LED headlights with Auto High Beam Assist feature on SE and HSE vehicles. The technology uses the forward-facing camera to automatically switch between high and low beam, to avoid dazzling oncoming drivers. Rear Animated Directional Indicators are standard on S, SE and HSE models with front Animated Directional Indicators fitted to SE and HSE derivatives.

At the rear, the lower bumper features a new mesh insert which sits between the integrated tail pipes that are standard with four-cylinder petrol engines. All other engine derivatives gain new slim horizontal blade finishers. The all-LED rear lights are inspired by the all-electric I-PACE and feature Jaguar's chicane graphic, showcasing the advanced technology and modernity of the overall design.

In purposeful R-Dynamic specification, the new E-PACE features a series of distinct design elements for a more performance-focused look, while all models are available with the additional Black Exterior Pack, which delivers an even more dynamic appearance with bespoke elements finished in Gloss Black.

Beautifully crafted interior The interior of the new E-PACE features heightened luxury, enhanced connectivity and greater refinement.

At the heart of the new interior is the integrated 11.4-inch curved-glass HD touchscreen at the centre of the dashboard, which controls the new Pivi Pro infotainment system. Chemically strengthened, the glass screen features two coatings; one which is anti-glare and a second which resists fingerprints.

Julian Thomson, Design Director, Jaguar said: "New E-PACE features key design elements from across the Jaguar family, enhancing the exterior and introducing beautiful new details to the interior. All this ensures the latest model has a more grown-up appeal while retaining its compact performance SUV sensibilities."

The driver focussed interior also provides easier access to the larger stowage area in front of the new Drive Selector with space for an optional 15W wireless device charger. Driver touchpoints around the cluster are now wrapped in soft touch materials whilst the knee side contact area has been sculpted to provide improved luxury and comfort.

The new Drive Selector – just one of the many beautiful details – is lower and wider and features an upper section finished with ‘cricket-ball' stitching, the lower part being made of precision-engineered metal for enhanced tactility.

Focus on materials extends to the metallic speaker accents and metallic vent finishes which, along with elements such as the metallic rotary dials, exemplify the premium interior. A new steering wheel, which is influenced by the design in the all-electric I-PACE performance SUV, features hidden-until-lit switches and metal gearshift paddles.

Heightened attention to detail is provided by an embossed Jaguar Leaper on the headrests while ‘Est.1935 Jaguar Coventry' upholstery tags reference the history and heritage of the brand. Additional beautiful details include Jaguar animal print pattern in the central cubby area and in front of the drive selector.

Plug-in power and performance Advanced features include intelligent All-Wheel Drive and smooth-shifting automatic transmissions, ensuring the new E-PACE delivers the confidence-inspiring dynamics, traction and refinement expected from a Jaguar.

The new engine line-up comprises:

Diesel

163PS 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo, six-speed manual, FWD

163PS MHEV 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo, nine-speed automatic, AWD

204PS MHEV 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo, nine-speed automatic, AWD

Petrol

200PS MHEV 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo, nine-speed automatic, AWD

249PS MHEV 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo, nine-speed automatic, AWD

300PS MHEV 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo, nine-speed automatic, AWD

309PS PHEV 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo, eight-speed automatic, AWD

The advanced 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine is the latest member of the modular, flexible Ingenium engine family, and is available in E-PACE with PHEV technology.

The lightweight new aluminium engine – 33kg lighter than the four-cylinder – delivers strong performance and refinement with low levels of friction which contribute to excellent efficiency and fuel consumption. The exhaust manifold is integrated into the aluminium cylinder head, this contributes to the rapid warm-up times and minimises the distance from the exhaust ports to the turbocharger's turbine wheel for improved responses.

The new P300e PHEV powertrain combines the 200PS 1.5-litre three-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine and a 109PS (80kW) Electric Rear Axle Drive (ERAD) motor. This ensures impressive performance and efficiency, with 0-60mph in 6.1seconds (0-100km/h in 6.5 seconds), CO2 emissions of 44g/km and fuel economy up to 141mpg (2.0 l/100km) (WLTP TEH combined).

The compact ERAD motor is powered by a 15kWh lithium-ion battery located under the boot floor. When fully charged it provides up to 34 miles of all-electric range, enabling the new E-PACE PHEV to complete the average UK daily commute, to and from work, of 18.8 miles in EV mode without requiring a recharge***.

On the four-cylinder petrol and diesels, the MHEV system uses a Belt integrated Starter Generator (BiSG) in the engine bay to harvest energy usually lost when slowing and braking, which is then stored in a 48V lithium-ion battery located beneath the rear loadspace. It is able to redeploy the stored energy to assist the engine when accelerating and delivers a more refined and responsive stop/start system.

Dirk Lorenz, Chief Product Engineer, Jaguar, said: "The new Jaguar E-PACE is available with a comprehensive choice of powertrains to suit any requirement while the new Premium Transverse Architecture ensures the exceptional performance, ride, handling and comfort expected from a Jaguar."

The new E-PACE is also available with the next-generation 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium diesel and the latest 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol powertrains, paired with MHEV technology, AWD and nine-speed automatic transmissions.

The 163PS 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel MHEV produces 380Nm, with CO2 emissions from 167g/km and fuel economy up to 44.3mpg (6.4 l/100km). The 204PS MHEV produces 430 Nm and is capable of covering 0-60mph in 7.9 seconds (0-100km/h in 8.4 seconds) while returning up to 43.9mpg (6.4 l/100km) with CO2 emissions from 169g/km*.

Also available in six-speed manual transmission, FWD-only form is a 163PS 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel non-MHEV engine with CO2 emissions from 158g/km and fuel economy up to 46.9mpg (6.0 l/100km)*.

The latest powertrain features a selection of advanced engine technologies to enhance refinement and efficiency, including high strength steel pistons for the first time. They reduce friction while a variable vane turbocharger and the new 2,500 bar piezo common rail injection system, which delivers even finer control of fuel delivered into the cylinders, also optimise efficiency.

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine is available in three power outputs, all featuring MHEV technology. The 200PS version produces 320Nm of torque and will complete 0-60mph in up to 8.0 seconds (0-100km/h in 8.5 seconds), while the 249PS, 365Nm powertrain will complete the same 0-60mph benchmark in up to 7.0 seconds (0-100km/h in 7.5 seconds).

Heading up the petrol engine range is the 300PS variant. Available exclusively in the 300 SPORT, it produces 400Nm of torque delivering 0-60mph in 6.6 seconds (0-100km/h in 6.9 seconds).

The advanced powertrain features the latest engine technologies including intelligent Continuous Variable Valve Lift (CVVL), which works alongside Variable Cam Timing (VCT) and an electric supercharger supported by a twin scroll turbocharger for a strong combination of refined performance and efficiency.

Chassis and transmission Significant updates to the body architecture of the new E-PACE deliver enhanced dynamics, comfort and convenience. The new Premium Transverse Architecture features new engine mounts, which contribute to an improvement in throttle response.

The new architecture also provides improved front suspension attachment point stiffness, delivering a more comfortable ride while retaining trademark Jaguar agility. The structure reduces vibration and harshness across the whole cabin, making it a tranquil sanctuary for all occupants, while also reducing cabin noise for enhanced comfort and refinement.

The majority of models feature Jaguar's intelligent all-wheel-drive system, with three-cylinder AWD models mated to eight-speed automatic transmissions, four-cylinder models using nine-speed automatic transmissions. Ratios are closely-spaced for immediate response, with manual control facilitated by using the zinc-alloy steering wheel shift paddles for added driver engagement. A six-speed manual gearbox is fitted as standard on the front-wheel-drive 163PS diesel derivative.

The new E-PACE's AWD system utilises second generation ‘Standard Driveline' technology, which automatically distributes the torque between the front and rear wheels to ensure traction is always maximised.

For the first time, Standard Driveline features Driveline Disconnect technology. During steady state cruising, the setup disengages the AWD system, sending power only to the front axle, delivering increased fuel efficiency.

Exclusive to the 300 SPORT, Jaguar's second-generation Active Driveline AWD system delivers accomplished all-wheel traction with trademark dynamic capability.

Like the Standard Driveline setup, the Active Driveline AWD system is able to transfer torque between the front and rear axles. Further to this, at the rear axle, two independent electronically-controlled wet-plate clutches are able to distribute torque across the rear wheels, with the capability to direct 100 per cent of that torque to either rear wheel in 100 milliseconds (0.1 seconds).

All E-PACE models have Jaguar Drive Control featuring Comfort, Eco, Rain-Ice-Snow (on FWD models) and Dynamic modes, which can be chosen manually by the driver based on the road conditions. The settings, selected through a toggle switch next to the all-new Drive Selector, adapt the E-PACE's steering, transmission, throttle and (when specified) Adaptive Damping calibrations.

Additionally, new Adaptive Surface Response, which replaces Rain-Ice-Snow mode on all AWD models, automatically determines the most appropriate of three separate settings by monitoring the surface conditions every tenth-of-a-second and reacting within half a second.

The E-PACE uses Jaguar's sophisticated Integral Link rear suspension concept. The Integral Link architecture separates lateral and longitudinal forces, providing the optimum combination of responsive steering and handling with longitudinal impact absorption and refinement.

Cutting-edge connected technologies The new E-PACE features Jaguar's advanced Electronic Vehicle Architecture, dubbed EVA 2.0, which supports a range of new technologies to ensure the vehicle is always connected and always up to date.

The latest Pivi Pro infotainment technology is accessed through a new curved glass 11.4-inch HD touchscreen. Key benefits include enhanced clarity – the screen is three times brighter and 48% larger than the previous screen – and the simplified menu structures allow drivers to access or view up to 90 per cent of common tasks from the homescreen in two taps or less.

To enable almost instantaneous start-up, Pivi Pro has its own dedicated power source, so navigation is ready as soon as the driver is behind the wheel, while the embedded apps available – including Spotify, Deezer and TuneIn – provide full functionality even without your smartphone. Further connected features include Google and Microsoft Outlook calendar integration which enables the driver to view work diaries and even join important calls through the hands-free system.

Pivi Pro connectivity is provided by the latest dual-sim technology with two LTE modems enabling the system to carry out multiple functions at the same time, such as streaming media and downloading SOTA updates, without compromising performance. The cutting-edge connectivity also ensures minimal interruptions caused by coverage blackspots as it roams across network providers for the strongest signal.

Advanced SOTA connectivity enables customers to download and install software updates without having to visit a Jaguar retailer. Updates are downloaded in the background, with customers notified by an alert detailing the key changes. For updates that require the vehicle to be switched-off, customers can schedule a convenient time for installation.

Pivi Pro is fitted as standard to the whole E-PACE range in the UK, and it also supports navigation functionality via the driver's smartphone using Apple Carplay® or Android Auto™ as standard.

Complementing the central 11.4-inch touchscreen is the latest 12.3-inch HD Interactive Driver Display with enhanced graphics and a configurable layout which can show full screen navigation mapping with turn-by-turn instructions, digital dials, media, contact list or infotainment details. The interactive driver display works in conjunction with the latest generation full colour TFT Head-up Display which is brighter, with a larger information area and enhanced resolution.

Cabin Air Ionisation improves interior air quality through Nanoe technology, which removes allergens and unpleasant odours. The advanced system features PM2.5 filtration, which captures ultra-fine particles – including PM2.5 particulates – to improve occupant health and wellbeing and is activated by pressing the ‘Purify' button within the central touchscreen.

For enhanced convenience, the second-generation wearable Activity Key can be used to lock, unlock and start the vehicle without the need for the conventional key fob to be present in the vehicle. The rechargeable device incorporates a watch and has a battery life of seven days between charges.

The new E-PACE also features Jaguar's ClearSight Interior Rear View Mirror technology for the first time. The system brings improved convenience by ensuring the driver has an unobstructed view of the road behind. Using a wide angle rear-facing camera, the system feeds images to a high-definition screen within the frameless rear view mirror; unhindered by tall rear passengers, poor light or rain on the rear screen.

The latest 3D Surround Camera technology delivers advanced 3D functionality using the latest camera technology to provide more detail and a choice of real-time viewing options when manoeuvring the vehicle. The selection of settings includes Junction View, 3D Perspective View, and ClearSight Plan View.

Jaguar's Driver Condition Monitor technology is able to detect if the driver is beginning to feel drowsy and alert them to take a break. The technology uses inputs from thousands of data points, some of which are measured every one thousandth of a second – including steering, pedal inputs and general driving behaviour – to detect signs of tiredness. In addition, Adaptive Cruise Control maintains a set distance to the car in front, for more relaxed, enjoyable and less tiring long distance journeys.

300 SPORT The new range-topping 300 SPORT is exclusively powered by the 300PS petrol engine and is capable of 0-60mph in just 6.6 seconds (0-100km/h in 6.9 seconds). It features a selection of the latest technologies for enhanced performance, including Active Damping, Adaptive Dynamics, Active Driveline and Configurable Dynamics.

Available in all exterior colours, it features 20-inch five-spoke Diamond-turned with Black accent wheels, Black Exterior Pack and powered tailgate. On the inside, illuminated Jaguar treadplates, Meridian Audio, Ebony Suedecloth headlining and R-Dynamic Taurus Sport seats in Ebony, Cloud or Deep Garnet all help to set the 300 SPORT apart.

Customers can choose from S, SE and HSE trim levels and all are available in R-Dynamic specification. Optional on all models is the Black Exterior Pack. Also available is the new 300 SPORT specification.