The Jaguar XE now features a new electrified powertrain option and latest connected technologies.

For the first time on the Jaguar XE, the next-generation 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium diesel is available with the latest Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology for enhanced efficiency.

Inside, Jaguar's state-of-the-art Pivi Pro dual-sim infotainment system ensures the XE is always connected. The intuitive new interface makes it easier for drivers to view information and perform frequently used functions on the move.

Focused detailed changes to the interior add further luxurious touches, including an updated seat design, while the new split-rim steering wheel design with metal gear shift paddles deliver a more engaging look and feel.

Advanced, efficient engines The new XE is available with the next generation Ingenium 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged 204PS diesel engine, along with the latest 250PS and 300PS petrol engines.

All XE models are available with Jaguar's eight-speed automatic transmission, the full powertrain range is:

Diesel

204PS MHEV 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo, eight-speed automatic, RWD

Petrol

250PS 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo, eight-speed automatic, RWD

300PS 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo, eight-speed automatic, AWD

The next generation 2.0-litre four-cylinder 204PS Ingenium diesel engine features Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle (MHEV) technology for the first time. The advanced new MHEV system uses a Belt-integrated Starter Generator (BiSG) situated in the engine bay to harvest energy usually lost when slowing and braking, which is then stored in a 48V lithium-ion battery located beneath the rear loadspace. It is able to redeploy the stored energy to assist the engine when accelerating away while also delivering a more refined and responsive stop/start system.

The new engine powers the XE from 0-60mph in 6.9 seconds and is capable of up to 58.5mpg* with CO2 emissions as low as 127g/km* on the WLTP test cycle.

A selection of advanced engine strategies provides added refinement and performance, including variable vane geometry turbocharger technology. At low engine speeds the turbocharger vanes rotate to narrow the opening between them, increasing exhaust gas velocity and boosting pressure, which provides rapid torque response and enhanced acceleration. At high engine speeds, the vanes open, ensuring maximum exhaust gas flow to deliver peak power while maintaining optimum efficiency.

The engine now features steel pistons, with the higher strength material allowing for a more compact, lower friction design as well as increased capability to withstand higher peak pressures. Their stronger construction enables more intricate and thorough integration of cooling channels for improved thermal management. At the same time, the thermal expansion rate is closer to that of the iron cylinder liners for improved clearance control, both enhancing cooling and reducing friction for better efficiency.

The new 2,500 bar piezo common-rail injection system delivers even finer control of fuel delivered into the cylinders. This reduces emissions and improves efficiency. Together with the latest variable geometry turbochargers, this ensures that the Ingenium diesel delivers the ideal balance of performance, refinement and fuel economy.

Colin Kirkpatrick, Chief Product Engineer, Jaguar, said:"The updated Jaguar XE features a selection of enhancements which make it an even better choice for buyers. The new MHEV diesel powertrain brings an electrified engine option to XE for the first time and delivers improved efficiency combined with refined performance. Meanwhile, cutting-edge technologies, such as our new Pivi Pro infotainment system and latest Cabin Air Ionisation technologies, provide greater connectivity, convenience and wellbeing for all for occupants."

Petrol customers can choose between the 250PS or a 300PS version of the Ingenium 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, available at 2020 model year, which produce 365Nm and 400Nm of torque respectively. Both feature the latest engine technologies including a twin scroll turbocharger and Continuous Variable Valve Lift (CVVL), for a strong combination of refined performance and efficiency.

The 250PS petrol engine delivers fuel economy of up to 35.6mpg*, from CO2 emissions of 179g/km* and 0-60mph in 6.4 seconds. The powerful 300PS engine – exclusively mated to Jaguar's intelligent all-wheel drive system - is able to propel the XE from 0-60mph in 5.6 seconds.

Latest connected technologies The XE features Jaguar's latest Pivi Pro infotainment system, accessed through the seamlessly integrated 10-inch central touchscreen, while the optional 5.5-inch lower touchscreen (standard with R-Dynamic HSE specification pack), also powered by the new Pivi technology, combines two multi-functional LED rotary controllers for intuitive operation of key vehicle functions.

To help drivers access vital information quickly, the 12.3-inch HD Interactive Driver Display gets enhanced graphics and a configurable layout which can show full screen navigation mapping with turn-by-turn instructions, digital dials, media, contact list or infotainment details. Working in conjunction with the latest Head-up Display technology, XE gives drivers all the information they need without distraction.

The intuitive new infotainment system features Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ as standard and allows customers to connect two phones simultaneously via Bluetooth.

To enable instantaneous start-up, Pivi Pro has a dedicated power source, so is ready to use as soon as customers get behind the wheel.

This is all underpinned by Jaguar's next-generation Electronic Vehicle Architecture, dubbed EVA 2.0, which supports further new technologies to ensure the future-ready vehicle is always connected and up to date.

A collection of new convenience technologies includes Software-Over-The-Air (SOTA) capability, which ensures the XE is always using the latest software. Keeping the vehicle updated in this way means that owners don't have to visit retailers in order to receive the latest software.

Pivi Pro connectivity is provided by embedded dual-sim capability, with two LTE modems enabling the system to carry out multiple functions at the same time, such as streaming media and downloading SOTA updates, without compromising performance. This level of connectivity also ensures minimal interruptions caused by coverage blackspots as it roams across network providers for the strongest signal.

For enhanced convenience, the second-generation wearable Activity Key can be used to lock, unlock and start the vehicle without the need for the conventional key fob. The rechargeable device incorporates a watch and has a battery life of seven days between charges.

The optional integrated 15W wireless device charger now features signal booster technology. The system uses an external antenna to improve the smartphone's signal when being used inside the car.

The new Guardian Mode also uses a remotely programmable timer to provide added security and peace of mind when using the Secure app. It allows customers to identify times when the vehicle will be inactive, for example through the night, and receive alerts to their smartphone if it is used during this window – giving immediate warning of any unauthorised movements.

World-class design XE's luxurious interior retains soft-touch and authentic materials throughout. Everything from the instrument panel topper and console sides to the door armrest and lower cabin are wrapped in tactile materials for improved comfort.

A new split-rim steering wheel design further emphasises the attention to detail within the cabin. Elsewhere throughout the cabin, details include an embossed Jaguar Leaper on the headrests and a new quilt design is available for the seating.

Enhanced Cabin Air Ionisation improves interior air quality through Nanoe™ technology, which removes allergens and unpleasant odours. The system now also features PM2.5 filtration, which captures ultra-fine particles – including PM2.5 particulates – to improve occupant health and wellbeing. The customer activates the system simply by pressing the ‘Purify' button.

The exterior, extensively updated when the new XE was introduced last year, features the same wide grille and bumper design, delivering a planted appearance. The grille features a lattice mesh design with a full, curved profile – a visual cue shared with the all-electric I-PACE – which highlights the muscularity of the design. Wide and sharp lower apertures create a technical and purposeful impression, with crisply defined profiles and muscular flowing forms.

The rear of the car delivers a strong graphic and gives the impression of greater visual width for a planted impression while also aiding aerodynamic performance.

All XE models are available with the enhanced Black Exterior Pack which delivers a stealthier appearance with bespoke elements finished in Gloss Black. These include the grille mesh, grille surround, lower air intake surrounds, side vents, window surround and new for 21MY, black exterior badging.

Jaguar's commitment to creating strong and lightweight vehicles, continues with the XE. The aluminium-intensive architecture features recycled aluminium from closed-loop manufacturing for greater sustainability and is an important contribution towards Jaguar's journey to Destination Zero, a world of zero emissions, zero accidents and zero congestion.

Not only does the new XE range benefit from upgraded technology and styling inside and out, the derivative offering has also been refined. The new range has been streamlined from 24 to 13 derivatives a move that both reduces manufacturing complexity and retains the most popular features selected by customers.

Keeping desirability at heart, the new ‘R-Dynamic Black' enhances the XEs visual appeal even further. Available with the D200 RWD and P250 RWD powertrains and building on the R-Dynamic S specification pack, the XE R-Dynamic Black offers the following features as standard:

19" Gloss Black Style 5031 ‘Venom' or 20" Satin Grey Style 1014 ‘Propeller'

Red brake calipers

355mm front and 325mm rear discs

Eiger Grey, Santorini Black, Yulong White, Firenze Red and Bluefire Blue

Black exterior pack

Privacy glass

Bright metal pedals

Gloss Black veneer

The R-Dynamic Black also features black mirror caps and side sills, content you won't find on any other XE.

R-Dynamic specification is available across S, SE and HSE specification packs which are new for XE at 21MY. The core bodystyle is only available as an S specification.

Simplification of the buying process has also been addressed, with a new ‘browse, buy, drive away' approach that will be trialled with the launch of the new XE and harmonises online and offline pricing so that customers know they'll get the equivalent price, however they choose to purchase.