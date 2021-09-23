SAIC Design has unveiled its new MG concept vehicle in order to celebrate its third anniversary and demonstrate its vision for the future of urban mobility.

The special vehicle is aimed at the next-gen of car users and explores the future of transportation. The goal is to demonstrate a vehicle that is both advanced and fun touse.

Built around the tag line of ‘Get Out & Play', the concept brings together mobility and gaming, driven by a consumer appetite for something fresh, bold, brave and exciting.

With MAZE we wanted to consider what the future of a car community might look like, building from MG's fan base and following. The move to digital is unstoppable, so we wanted to create a concept that connected this digital realm to the physical one that gives us the real joy in driving," said Carl Gotham, Advanced Design Director. The concept is a reaction to our lives during recent months, where we have been met with restrictions and limitations on our ability to move around and interact. Exploring the idea of ‘mobile gaming', we used MAZE as platform for people to get out and rediscover their environment in a new and relevant way, opening up new experiences with their city.

The gaming aspect of the car reflects a desire to discover and reach new achievements, via a points-based reward system. Our car helps users to re-discover their city and their world by seeking exciting digital street art that is interacting with structures, buildings, and landmarks.

The MG MAZE is a compact urban two-seater capable of the utmost agility and functionality in busy urban environments. It's core focuses are high-technology and emotional design.