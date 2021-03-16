The Rimac C_Two is at its final stages of the multi-year global homologation program, which means that it can already be sold all over the world, from Canada to the Middle East.

The vehicle has undergone some demanding tests and engineers have added their seal of approval to the HVAC system that was tested that was put to the ultimate weather test. By using a Climatic chamber, capable of creating temperatures as high a 48 degrees (118F) and as low as -28C (-4F), the Rimac C_Two has proven that its compressors, pumps and fans were still working as new. Although the temperature in the cabin has reached some extreme temperature levels, the vehicle was still in perfect technical condition.

When it comes to extreme colds, the prototype was left overnight in -28C (-4F) with the doors wide open. Yet, despite the cold and ice, all pumps and components worked faultlessly and the vehicle was still in good condition after the defrost process.

Following the latest tests, the Rimac C_Two prototype will undergo the final stages of the homologation test, durability evaluations, some trim expectations, NVH fine-tunings, and global product evaluations before entering the production phase and offering it through dealers.

Source: Rimac