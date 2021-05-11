The Peterson Automotive Museum, in collaboration with Tesla, is hosting a dedicated exhibition featuring the new Tesla Roadster prototype from May 19 through June 2, 2021. The vehicle will be displayed alongside the original 2006 Tesla Roadster prototype.

According to the Tesla team, the production vehicle offers record-setting performance rates. The engineering team claims that the new Roadster Prototype will be able to reach a top speed of 250mph and accelerate from 0 to 60mph in mere 1.9 seconds. Furthermore, it is expected that the vehicle can cover up to 620 miles on a full charge with its next-generation set of batteries.

As it seems, Tesla continues its goal towards presenting the most advanced and refined vehicles and technologies that will change the face of the automobile industry. After the success of numerous Tesla models, it seems like the team has decided to continue expanding the boundaries of technology and chase even better and more refined engineering solutions.

Visitors who would like to have a look at the new Tesla Roadster Prototype should purchase tickets in advance of through the Peterson Automobile Museum website.

Source: Peterson Automobile Museum