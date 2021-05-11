The all-new electric Mercedes-Benz EQA adds two more versions to the lineup – EQA 300 4MATIC and EQA 350 4MATIC and the exciting EQA 250.

The first vehicle in the lineup, the EQA 300 4MATIC comes with an all-wheel-drive and a dual-motor setup. It generates a total of 228hp and offers some sporty performance capabilities, blended with neat utility features.

The EQA 350 4MATIC also uses a dual electric motor setup with a total of 292hp and can sprint from 0 to 100km/h in mere 6 seconds. The dual-motor setup also includes a 4MATIC system and adds some more driving capabilities.

Both models come with a useable battery capacity of 66.5kWh and an all-electric range of 264 miles. Also, Mercedes Charge is a part of the standard equipment for all models and for three years with discounted IONITY rapid-charging service for one year.

In terms of styling, the lineup comes with 18-inch AMG 5-Spoke light-alloy wheels, AMG body styling with an exclusive front apron with an integrated air curtain, and AMG rear apron with diffuser optics. Also, there's an exclusive black panel radiator grille with a twin-blade design in chrome and illuminated door sills with EQA lettering.

Some of the optional goodies include exclusive 19-inch AMG five-twin-spoke alloys, electrically-operated panoramic glass sunroof, Keyless-Go Comfort package, augmented reality navigation system, advanced sound system, and wireless charging capabilities.

