Toyota RAV4 has managed to receive accolades at the 2020 Hispanic Motor Press Awards (HMPA) ceremony, held on November 20 during the official opening of the Los Angeles Auto Show, winning the award for the Crossover category.

HPMA are presented by the Hispanic Motor Press Foundation and recognize the most significant vehicles in the market and, of course, the best in the segment, as they meet the needs and desires of Hispanic families. Foundation's advisory board selected an independent panel of jurors comprised of Hispanic automotive journalists, bloggers, and industry influencers that were to evaluate over 250 new model machines.

And as it comes to the winner, new RAV4 is designed to embody a style and persona inspired by brand's tough trucks, but also to amplify the desirable traits of a crossover: interior comfort, agile handling, a smooth ride and excellent fuel efficiency. New for the 2020 model is the inclusion multimedia capability with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and Amazon Alexa compatibility. For the LE and XLE trim levels, there's a standard SiriusXM with three-month free trial. Of course, buyers get a heavily revised drivetrain system and overall improved engine. Neat!

Source: Toyota