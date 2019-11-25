Lexus took home one more award! This time at the Texas Auto Writers Association (TAWA) Texas Truck Rodeo, where the 2020 Lexus GX 460 Luxury was named the top Full-Size Luxury SUV of Texas.

As you might know, TAWA is a Texas-based nonprofit association for automotive journalists promoting professional and high-quality journalism for about twenty years. In fact, TAWA has grown to become one of the most influential and recognized automotive journalists associated in the US. The group produces two annual events – Texas Auto Roundup and Texas Truck Rodeo. Both events allow members to experience vehicles from various manufacturers, all in one place. This year's Texas Truck Rodeo has managed to bring together 56 journalists to test drive 46 vehicles in 14 different categories in Bee Cave, Texas. Trucks and SUVs from world's top manufacturers were evaluated in their performance, value and design.

The word that would best describe the luxurious tree-row GX is definitely versatility. It is not only engineered for all kinds of terrain, including off-road conditions, but also the vehicle reveals exceptional craftsmanship throughout.

Additionally, the GX's already capable skillset is enhanced by the all-new Off-Road Package, which is available with the Luxury trim grade. The upgrade includes leading off-road technologies as Lexus' Multi-Terrain Monitor and Panoramic View Monitors, transmission cooler, fuel tank protector, Craw Control and Multi Terrain Select.

SEE ALSO: Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV wins a prestigious award! Details here!

Additional notable feature on the 2020 GX 460 is the elegance it carries. The vehicle comes with a signature spindle grille with a distinctive and standout style, which better aligns with the entire Lexus portfolio. Available features also include a wood and leather-trimmed heated steering wheel, crafted exclusively with hand-selected materials.

Enjoy!

Source: Lexus