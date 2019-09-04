Almost a decade after it set the bar for compact crossovers, new Nissan JUKE arrives to change the segment one again. Sexy and muscular, the vehicle offers tons of next-gen utilities and technologies, along with revised and refined drivetrain system.

Design

New JUKE machine comes with lager dimensions and athletic stance, underlined by sexy 19-inch alloy wheels. Additional changes include new full LED technology as standard, signature V-Motion Grille and a choice of 11 distinctive body finishes.

Furthermore, new JUKE features more head- and legroom, compared to predecessors and more boot capacity to a total of 422liters – a boost with a total of 20 per cent.

As it comes to the interior, JUKE is loaded with Nissan's infotainment and driver-assistance technologies. Drivers will benefit from Intelligent Mobility technology, BOSE Personal Plus system, smartphone integration, and 8-inch touch screen display.

Drivetran system

JUKE's sporty spirit is definitely pronounced as it comes to the drivetrain system. The sporty machine is geared with an efficient 1.0-liter three-cylinder DIG-T turbocharged petrol unit that generates a total of 117hp. This engine can be mated to either a six-speed manual or a sporty 7-speed dual-clutch (DCT) transmission with paddle shifters. Regardless of the setup, the entire system ensures smooth performance, enhanced fuel economy and overall more confident and pleasurable driving experience.

Overall sexy and versatile, the new family member surely will receive well-deserved attention from Nissan enthusiasts as well from brand skeptics.

Source: Nissan