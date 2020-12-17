PEUGEOT has announced pricing and full specification for the new 308, with deliveries due to commence shortly. Entry-level Active Premium models will start from £21,310, with the new 308 featuring an ever more assertive personality as well as a rejuvenated driving experience at the wheel of PEUGEOT's Digital i-Cockpit®.

To celebrate the launch of the new 308, PEUGEOT has also created a unique animation showing the evolution of its family car over the last five decades, beginning with the PEUGEOT 304, which launched in 1969. The animation, which includes the Pininfarina-designed 305, the stylish 306 and spacious 307, shows how the shape of PEUGEOT's family model has evolved through the years.

The new 308 is available in both hatchback and SW estate versions. For 2020, enhanced exterior styling features include a new Vertigo Blue colour option and new optional 16-inch Zircon diamond cut alloy wheels. The new 308 continues to offer a Black Pack option, which is available on GT Premium trim models. With the Black Pack, most of the chrome exterior trim is replaced by a gloss black finish, including front grille, front fog light surround and side window covers. The Black Pack also includes 18-inch diamond cut alloys in Sapphire Black.

Inside, new 308 features PEUGEOT's Digital i-Cockpit® technology, with a 10-inch head-up digital instrument panel featured as standard. Also included as standard across the range is a 9.7-inch capacitive high-definition colour touchscreen with Mirror Screen®, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto connectivity. The Allure trim sees the introduction of 3D navigation, featuring voice recognition and TomTom® Traffic alerts.

To further enhance the driving experience, the GT, GT Premium and GTi versions are fitted with the Driver Sport Pack as standard, including a Sport button which increases the responsiveness of the power steering and throttle for a more instinctive driving experience. Automatic versions also have a sportier gearshift pattern.