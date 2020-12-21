The 250 PEUGEOT e-Experts will join Northgate's fleet of over 110,000 vehicles, available to customers across the UK, Spain and Ireland. Northgate's award-winning rental service provides flexible hire and maintenance of light commercial vehicles, as well as fleet management support to help customers operate their business more effectively.

The PEUGEOT e-Expert was a natural choice for Northgate, with the company looking to offer more electric vehicles to its customers. With a range of up to 211 miles from a single charge, maximum payload of 1,226kg (model dependent) and load volume of up to 6.1m3, the PEUGEOT e-Expert is a practical vehicle for businesses looking for a zero-emission solution to their needs.

The new PEUGEOT e-Expert is capable of receiving 80% charge in just 30 minutes through 100kW rapid charging, making it viable for extended use. The PEUGEOT e-Expert is available with either a 50kWh or a 75kWh battery and features a 100kW (136hp) electric motor.

Northgate's order of 250 PEUGEOT e-Expert models will be supplied by Simon Bailes PEUGEOT and follows interest from Kingstown Works Limited, the principal provider of Housing Maintenance, Street Lighting, and Vehicle Fleet Services to Hull City Council, which expanded its fleet with an order of 13 new e-Expert's earlier in the month.

Tim Bailey, Fleet Director at Northgate Vehicle Hire, said: "We're working to provide the latest electric vehicle options to help support carbon reduction. By agreeing this initial deal with PEUGEOT for 250 new e-Experts, we can ensure that customers who want to use fit-for-purpose EVs in their fleets can do so quickly and with minimal impact on cashflow."

The new PEUGEOT e-Expert has already made its mark in the sector, taking home the ‘Best Electrified Van' award at the Parkers New Car Awards 2021 in October.