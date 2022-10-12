The 50 PEUGEOT 408 FIRST EDITION models will all come with a plug-in hybrid powertrain and feature an enhanced specification based on the GT trim, as well as an exclusive ‘Electric Pack' offer*. Available to order exclusively via PEUGEOT's Buy Online platform, the PEUGEOT 408 FIRST EDITION is priced at £43,250.

In addition to the GT trim features, the new 408 FIRST EDITION is equipped with:

20" ‘Monolithe' Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels 7.4 kW on-board charger; Driver & Passenger Seat Pack,



The complimentary Electric Pack offers customers an attractive package of charging support at no extra cost:

Pod Point Home WallBox, £500 Public Charging (via Octopus Energy ‘Electroverse') 4 Years / 40,000 miles Service Package.



The limited-edition, top-of-the-range launch model also features:

Highly innovative Obsession Blue metallic paint with dichroic effects, which reflects the light differently on the bodywork

Plug-in hybrid powertrain with 225hp

Next-generation PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® with compact steering wheel, 3D digital instrument cluster, 10-inch touch screen and configurable i-Toggles, natural voice recognition, and i-Connect® Advanced infotainment system including connected navigation

20-inch ‘Monolithe' alloy wheels with a brand new geometric design

Heated front seats with tri-material upholstery including Alcantara® and 5-programme massage function

Electrically adjustable front seats, including driver's seat with ‘welcome movement', memory function and AGR* seal of approval. *AGR – Akition für Gesunder Rücken

PEUGEOT 408, unexpected from every angle

With the new 408, PEUGEOT is introducing a novel silhouette on the market. The look of this elevated fastback is completely new: the PEUGEOT 408 is reinventing the hatchback by adding typical SUV styling features for a bold new look. Despite its stylish and sloping profile, the vehicle architecture also offers remarkable second row space and boot space.

The PEUGEOT 408 features a high-quality interior, combined with connectivity that incorporates the latest technologies to make the driving and travelling experience more intuitive and rewarding. It comes with the latest driving assistance systems that combine serenity and safety - another example showcasing the brand's excellence across the board.

The new PEUGEOT 408 will be available in ALLURE, ALLURE PREMIUM and GT trim levels and will be presented to the public at the Paris Motor Show in October 2022.

The PEUGEOT 408 FIRST EDITION is available to order exclusively via PEUGEOT's Buy Online platform. Buy Online allows customers to configure, finance, and order their next vehicle entirely from the comfort of their home, as well as obtain a part-exchange valuation on their current vehicle. Via PEUGEOT's Virtual Showroom, customers can also schedule a one-on-one live video tour of selected vehicles.