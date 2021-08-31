PEUGEOT opens orders for the new e-Partner, the 100 percent electric variant of the award-winning Partner van. Customers are able to choose between a fully electric range of vehicles that can satisfy even the most demanding business needs.

Based on the award-winning PEUGEOT Partner, the new e-Partner is available in Panel Van and Crew Van configurations and also in Standard and Long Body lengths.

The electric lineup features a 50kWh battery that is connected to a 136hp electric motor and can cover a distance of 171 miles with a single charge. Also, drivers can choose between driving modes – Eco, which is perfect for long ranges, Normal, which satisfies the everyday driving needs, and Power, which optimizes the performance for the heaviest of loads.

Julie David, Managing Director, PEUGEOT, UK, said: With order books now open for the new e-Partner, PEUGEOT customers can choose a fully electric van across our entire LCV range. This is a huge achievement for us as a brand, moving us one step closer to our target of offering an electrified variant across our entire passenger car and LCV range by 2025.

Also, the new e-Partner is available with Professional Premium and Asphalt Premium trim levels from launch. Both packs include PEUGEOT's Multi-Flex modular folding passenger bench seat, a pivoting writing table and a load-through bulkhead. Drivers also get an alarm, air conditioning, cruise control with a variable speed limiter, as well as an eight-inch capacitive touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.