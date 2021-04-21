The World Car Awards recognizes the new Porsche 911 TURBO as the 2021 World Performance Cars winner with the vote of all the 93 dedicated journalists and experts, all part of the demanding jury at the event.

This also marks the seventh World Performance Car win for Porsche in World Car Award's 17-year history.

The 911 Turbo was chosen from an initial entry list of nine other contestants from all over the world and the World Car Awards jury managed to narrow down the competing vehicles to only 3 - Audi RS Q8, the Porsche 911 Turbo and the Toyota GR Yaris. However, the 911 Turbo managed to show the performance and refinement needed to become the winner at the event.

Some of the demanding requirements, along with advanced drivetrain system and excellent performance rates include that the vehicle must be produced in volumes of at least 2,000 units/year, must be overtly performance-focused in overall character, and "on-sale" in at least two major markets, on at least two separate continents, within between May 1, 2020, and May 1, 2021.

Source: World Car Awards