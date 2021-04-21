The Road to the 2021 World Car Awards journey concluded today with the declaration of the Land Rover Defender as the winner as voted by the 93 members of the prestigious jury.

This win marks the sixth World Car Design of the Year win for Jaguar Land Rover. In fact, there's no other OEM that has received as many Design Awards in World Car Award's 17-year history. Previously the brand won: 2019 – Jaguar I-PACE, 2018 - Range Rover Velar, 2017 – Jaguar F-PACE, 2012 – Range Rover Evoque, and 2013 – Jaguar F-Type.

The World Car Design of the Year recognizes vehicles with innovation and style that pushes the boundaries forward. This year, the contestant vehicles competed in the other four categories.

Back on March, 30th, the jury chose three finalists of which the only one would be worthy of the final award: Honda e, Land Rover Defender, and Mazda MX30.

Source: World Car Awards