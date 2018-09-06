With tons of functionality and practicality, Audi's latest SUV machine hits the roads with confidence and style. The vehicle is richly equipped and offers enough technological gadgets and engineering goodies to impress even brand's sceptics. So, let's see what this bad boy is all about!

Exterior styling

Audi Q8 introduces new SUV design concept for both exterior and interior. This means that there's new octagonal Singleframe grille design, six vertical chrome struts and widened mask that connects the grille to the headlights. And with all the additional lines and curves the silhouette is complete – muscular, aggressive and yet elegant.

What is also new in terms of design is the frameless door idea, dynamic roofline with neatly inclined D-pillars, light strip that connects the taillights at the rear of the vehicle. The diffuser with four vertical guide elements resembles the look of the grille and somehow complete the entire exterior expression. Neat!

Interior design

The cabin of the new Q8, as expected, looks premium and combines functionality with comfort. Everything looks driver-focused and easy to use at the same time. Ample space, tons of technological features and feel for comfort and safety. These are the key words, as it comes to the interior of the new Q8.

Drivetrain system

Q8 is geared with a revised 3.0-liter TFSI V6 engine, capable of generating a total of 335hp and 369lb-ft of torque. Mated to an eight-speed tiptronic gearbox, this engine system contributes to smooth and progressive acceleration and pleasurable drive. This unit features a twin-scroll turbocharger and revised valvelift system that together ensure improved responsiveness and performance.

Furthermore, 2019 Q8 comes with adaptive damping suspension that can be adjusted through Audi Drive Select feature. Also, there's this Adaptive Chassis package that brings adaptive air suspension and selectable driving modes – Comfort, Auto, Dynamic and Individual. Of course, there's an optional Adaptive Chassis upgrade that brings all-wheel steering for increased maneuverability at low speeds and more precise steering at higher speeds. Sweet!

Safety features

As any other contemporary high-end vehicle, 2019 Q8 is geared with numerous safety systems and features that ensure not only pleasurable ride, but also a safe one. Some of the assistance technologies include Available Adaptive Cruise Assist, Top View Camera System, Intersection assist, Turn Assist, Traffic Sign recognition and Audi Side Assist.

So, do you like it? We surely love the new family member!

Source: Audi