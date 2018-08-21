2019 RS 5 Sportback is one of these new guys in the family that are capable of focusing all the attention towards themselves. Coming to markets at the end of 2018, this vehicle will offer impeccable balance between sexy design, functionality and refined driving dynamics. Let's check out more!

Exterior styling

The body of the new RS 5 Sportback is definitely an aggressive one and comes with numerous changes and additions, along with inspiration from other successful Audi models – for example, the 90 quattro IMSA GTO. RS 5 comes with waved-design shoulder line that enhances the athletic stance and flared box fenders which provide resemblance to the standard Quattro all-wheel drive machine. Also, the whole body is widened with a total of 15mm – such an extension contributes to the overall muscular and dominating stance. Neat!

And as any other premium sports car, the RS 5 Sportback comes with distinctive components. Such are the revised flat and wide Singleframe grille, large RS honeycomb air intakers, matte alu-optic front spoiler with Quattro script, matte alu-optic exterior mirror housing and glossy black side sills.

Interior styling

As it comes to the cabin and aesthetics, RS 5 Sportback features neat accents and driver-focused technologies. For example, Audi team has included this well-known wing-design wrap-around dashboard with user-friendly controls. There are also sporty seats with RS embossing, flat-bottomed and perforated leather RS sport steering wheel and gearshift, stainless steel pedals and new performance Audi Sport package.

Drivetrain system

This one is geared with a 2.9-liter TFSI V6 biturbo power unit that delivers a total of 444hp and 443lb-ft of torque, available at a wide rev range between 1,900 to 5,000rpm. This unit allow the vehicle to sprint from 0 to 60mph in mere 3.8 seconds and chase a top speed of 155mph. In fact, the top speed can be further boosted to 174, with the optional Dynamic Plus Package.

SEE ALSO: Ford raises funds for medical research by giving away the iconic Mustang Kona Blue

Furthermore, this vast power is distributed to all four wheels, thanks to Audi's signature Quattro technology and is controlled by a sporty eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox with optimized shifting times. Also, the vehicle comes with standard RS sport suspension, which lowers the overall height with 7mm and ensures smooth and confident cornering and stability.

So far so good. With all the announced details, we should say that this one will be a proud and confident Audi family member. What do you think about it?

Source: Audi