Renault further expands and enhances the popular Captur crossover lineup with the addition of two new versions – RS Line and SE Limited. Both trim levels are available on the Captur model for the first time and join the already appealing Play, Iconic and S Edition trim levels.

Captur R.S. Line

This trim level is characterized by high-performance and Formula 1 styling. This means that the vehicle comes with a more muscular bumper and a new honeycomb grille design with elegant LED front headlamps and a distinctive C-shaped shape. Furthermore, the model proudly showcases a revised air diffuser, RS Line badges, and exclusive 18-inch "Le Castellet" alloys.

In terms of equipment, the standard list of goodies includes a 9.3-inch EASY LINK media display, Bluetooth connectivity, DAB and USB connectivity, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay functionality.

R.S. Line models also benefit from hands-free keycard with keyless entry and start, front and rear parking sensors with reversing camera, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, automatic air conditioning, automatic lights and wipers, sliding rear bench, modular boot floor, and MULTI-SENSE driving modes with eight ambient lighting colors.

In terms of safety features, the vehicle is geared with Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Active Emergency Braking System (AEBS), and Traffic Sign Recognition.

Powering the Captur R.S. Line is the latest range of efficient powertrains, including the advanced E-Tech plug-in hybrid offering up to 31 miles of zero tailpipe emissions, electric-only driving, up to 188.3mpg and as little as 34g/km in CO2 emissions.

Captur SE Limited

This trim level is placed right between the Play and Iconic and offers unique exterior and interior features.

For the outside, SE Limited showcases a two-tone paint scheme with a contrasting black roof and 17-inch alloys, "LIMITED" badges, and more. The interior is characterized by 7.0-inch EASY LINK touchscreen infotainment system offering navigation, live traffic information, and Google search capability on top of the usual DAB radio, Bluetooth connectivity, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.

SEE ALSO: Jaguar presents the special R-Dynamic Black Edition lineup

mild-hybrid technology, bringing electrification to a wider range of Captur models for enhanced responses and superior economy. This engine is also available with a choice of six-speed manual or seven-speed EDC automatic transmissions, while the TCe 90 use a six-speed manual transmission.

Captur SE Limited customers can choose between the TCe 90 fitted with a manual gearbox or the optional TCe 140 with EDC automatic transmission.

Source: Renault