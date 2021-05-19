Jaguar upgrades the E-PACE range with a new R-Dynamic Black Edition and tons of advanced features. The lineup adopts the compact SUV design and allows for more personalization options.

The range also features Jaguar's advanced Premium Transverse Architecture and a choice of efficient Ingenium engines – including Plug-In Hybrid and Mild Hybrid Electric systems.

Based on the E-PACE R-Dynamic S model, the new family member offers some exclusive design elements that give the vehicle a more dynamic and aggressive presence. Such components include glossy black mirror caps and glossy black details such as the front bumper and low grille surround, main grille surround, and the grille tips. The exterior is topped off with special and distinctive 19-inch Satin Grey alloys.

The cabin is characterized by a curved 11.4-inch HD touchscreen, smartphone incorporation, Pivi Pro, and more.

Drivetrain system

The latest addition to the E-PACE lineup can be specified with a choice of 2.0-liter Ingenium MHEV engines, ranging from D165 and D200 diesel to P200 petrol unit – all mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox and an AWD system. The new engine system contributes to enhanced throttle response and a comfortable ride.

SEE ALSO: New Kia EV6 comes with new design language and advanced electric engine

The engine lineup includes:

Diesel units:

163PS 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo, six-speed manual, FWD

163PS MHEV 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo, nine-speed automatic, AWD

204PS MHEV 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo, nine-speed automatic, AWD

Petrol units:

200PS MHEV 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo, nine-speed automatic, AWD

249PS MHEV 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo, nine-speed automatic, AWD

300PS MHEV 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo, nine-speed automatic, AWD

309PS PHEV 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo, eight-speed automatic, AWD

The models with MHEV technology also come with a Belt integrated Starter Generator that recuperates energy that is lost during braking or deceleration and stores it within the 48-volt lithium-ion battery beneath the boot floor.

Source: Jaguar