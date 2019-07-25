Megane R.S. Trophy-R has set a new front-wheel drive lap record at the famous Spa-Francorchamps circuit by recording a time of 2'48''338, which is more than five seconds better than the previous record. This magnificent attempt comes only weeks after the Megane R.S. Trophy broke the same category lap record at the fearsome Nurburgring track. And as always, test driver and engineer Laurent Hurgon was behind the wheel for the record-breaking run.

By continuing the long tradition for Renault Sport, Megane R.S. Trophy-R addresses its performance and successful runs to the so-called three-pillar setup: weight reduction, aerodynamics and suspension. Limited to mere 500 examples globally, R.S. Trophy-R is 130kg lighter than its predecessor. This notable achievement has been done by a radical weight-saving programme along with a redesigning concept for the entire exterior, There's also new aggressive rear splitter that generates greater downforce and an overhauled suspension system, which benefits from more negative camber at the front, a bespoke pattern rear axle and Ohlins two-way adjustable dampers.

SEE ALSO: 2019 Nissan Maxima is rated top large vehicle for second consecutive year!

And last, but most certainly not least, the power output of 300hp is generated via a turbocharged 1.8-liter four-cylinder unit that is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and Torsen limited-slip differential. Neat!

Source: Renault