As Nissan prepares to launch the all-new and revised 2020 Versa compact sedan, its flagship Maxima sedan continues the strong showing in J.D Power consumer studies. Maxima was named the top ranked vehicle at the event. As you might know, US Automotive Performance APEAL is one of the biggest and most prominent automobile events and has awarded the next-gen model in the Large Car segment for the second consecutive year. Furthermore, this award follows Maxima's top ranking in the 2019 US Initial Quality Study Large Segment, making it one of the seven machines to earn both awards this year.

Nissan's second most advanced sedan lineup, the Altima has also earned some recognitions this year – it is tied for best Midsize Car with two other vehicles in the 2019 APEAL Study. Along with its bigger sibling, all-new Altima and the upcoming Nissan Versa is set to have one of the most advanced and flexible sedans in the industry.

Also, three other 2019 Nissan models performed excellently in their respective categories: Armada, Murano and TITAN. In the 2019 IQS awards TIITAN was ranked not only the best performer in the "Large Light Duty Pickup" segment, but also tied for seventh in fewest overall problems among all vehicles studies.

The annual APEAL Study, now in its 24 year, surveys purchasers and lessees of new machines, giving owners a platform to evaluate their car, truck and SUV across 77 specific attributes. Then the results are combined into an overall APEAL score, which is measured on a 1,000-point scale.

Source: Nissan