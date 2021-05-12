RML Group, the leading engineering company, reveals the new GT road car blending classic forms and contemporary functions. Inspired by one of the greatest race legends, the 1959 250 GT SWB, the vehicle has a lot to demonstrate. Let's have a look.

The new model pays homage to the aggressive purity of the supercars of the past and at the same time offers the convenience of the modern age. With a front-mounted Ferrari V12 power unit and instantly recognizable lines, GT is definitely a worthy family member.

In terms of the drivetrain system, GT adopts a 5474cc V12 unit that produces a total of 485hp and 419lb-ft of torque. The output is delivered to the rear wheels via a Ferrari six-speed manual gearbox and is controlled by a manual gearbox. The setup allows the vehicle to sprint from 0 to 100km/h in 4.1 seconds, and chase a top speed of 185mph.

SEE ALSO: Range Rover Evoque P300 HST: elegant packaging and aggressive spirit

In terms of interior, GT comes with a large and comfortable cabin with classic styling, and yet tons of next-gen utility gadgets.

Specs:

Power 478bhp (485PS)

Torque 419lb-ft (568Nm)

Gearbox 6-speed, manual

Top speed 185mph+

0-60mph 4.1 seconds (est.)

Length (with bumpers) 4264mm

Width 1954mm

Dry weight 1470kg

Source: RML