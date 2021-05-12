The Evoque line-up of Range Rover expands with the arrival of the new P300 HST lineup. The new model features enhanced technology with the latest Pivi infotainment system and an elegant new exterior design. Inspired by the large HST model lineup, the new P300 HST also incorporates an Ingenium petrol unit and numerous advanced technological features.

As it comes to engine characteristics, the Range Rover P300 HST's Ingenium unit is a 2.0-liter petrol system and generates a total of 300hp and brings this neat sporty kick to the compact luxury SUV lineup. This setup allows the vehicle to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 6.8 seconds and ensures smooth and progressive acceleration, thanks to the nine-speed automatic gearbox and Land Rover's cutting-edge Terrain Response 2 system.

Exterior design

The new P300 HST comes with an elegant and sporty look with neat glossy black bonnet script, side vents, bonnet louvers, door mirror caps, and more exterior accents. Also, a standard glossy black is applied to the sliding panoramic roof and privacy glass, and the exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels with red brake calipers.

Interior design

The links to the Sport HST continue to the inside, where the Evoque P300 HST proudly showcases Suedecloth's steering wheel and Ebony Suedecloth. High-end details include grained leather seat trim, Range Rover treadplates, sliding panoramic roof and powered tailgate.

Equipment goodies include Land Rover's advanced intuitive Interactive Driver Display with a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, Pivi Pro infotainment system with a 10-inch display, 13-speaker 400W Meridian Audio System, and more.

New Range Rover Evoque P300 HST is already available for purchase.

Source: Range Rover