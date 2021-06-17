RLM team reveals the first official interior images of the new Short Wheelbase performance GT, which will hit dealerships in the first quarter of 2022.

The new Ferrari V12-powered vehicle is an elegant and agile machine which takes its inspiration from the great road and race legends of the past. And yet, the vehicle offers some neat 21-century comfort and convenience.

The classic design is crafted from carbon fiber and offers ample space for all occupants and their luggage. Some of the neat features are the adjustable steering column for reach and rake, a neat goodie from the 50s and 60s. Also, there' are bespoke and multi-adjustable seats covered in leather or Alcantara.

SEE ALSO: Nissan reveals details for the new Qashqai

Also, despite the vehicle's classic design, there are tons of contemporary gadgets – such include air conditioning, cup holders, and numerous cubbies around the cabin. There are also electric controls for the windows, seats, and mirrors.

There will be more information about the vehicle next month when the final stages of development will be reached. Stick with us for further information!