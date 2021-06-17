New Nissan Qashqai comes with tons of advanced technologies and is based on the new Alliance CMF-C platform. This platform is specially designed and developed to ensure the vehicle's smooth and rewarding driving experience and enhanced safety and reliability.

New Qashqai also has a lot more to showcase, so let's see what the vehicle is all about!

Stiffer body construction

When it comes to driving dynamics, one of the most significant factors in the performance is the overall increase of stiffness – the overall improvement compared to previous models is 48% and the vehicle now offers a more rigid basis with a more precisely tuned suspension system.

Also, regardless of the enhanced rigidity, the vehicle remains light and even lighter than its predecessors with a total of 60 kg, thanks to the lightweight material used in the construction.

Steering system revision and fine-tuning

New Qashqai also features a refined steering system and offers a driving experience with a reduced feeling of friction and a more natural response when cornering. The steering ratio has changed from 19.1:1 to 14.7:1, resulting in a quicker response on turn-in. This, combined with the stiffer chassis construction results in enhanced agility and makes the vehicle even more pleasurable to drive.

Drivetrain system

Qashqai can be specified with two different engines – 1.3-liter petrol with mild hybrid with two different outputs. This is a more affordable hybrid technology and provides torque assist, extended idle stop, quick restart and coasting stop with fuel efficiency improvements.

A six-speed manual gearbox is the standard option for the new Qashqai and comes with positive action and fine-tuned ratios that contribute to more responsive acceleration and enhanced efficiency.

The AWD system has also undergone upgrades and now sends power to the rear wheels five times faster compared to previous generations and benefits from a new drive mode selector. The selectable modes include Standard, Eco, Sport, Snow and Off-Road modes.