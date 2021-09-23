SAIC DESIGN team showcases the future of mobility with the demonstration of the new R RYZR vehicle, developed for SAIC's EV-only ‘R' brand.

Exclusively designed to recognize the shift away from crowded public transport and the need of some fun experiences, the vehicle offers an escape from the urban city by blending next-gen technologies and some neat augmented-reality features.

R RYZR is an exciting and visceral vision of the future of urban travel," said Carl Gotham. "by exploring the unconventional, it unlocks new modes of transports for the future, new experiences, and new emotions.

The concept is designed to achieve the ultimate ease of use – motorcycle agility with car-like stability, while the RYZR clothing concept means no need for an app or a key – the vehicle simply recognizes the owner's jacket instead.

SEE ALSO: 2022 VW ID.4 earns a TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS award by the IIHS