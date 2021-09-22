Volkswagen of America, Inc. announces that the 2021 ID.4 has won the 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS award by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

To qualify for a 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, a vehicle must earn good ratings in each of the Institute's six crashworthiness evaluations. It must also have good or acceptable headlights and available front crash prevention that earns advanced or superior ratings in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations.

The 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 EV managed to earn an acceptable rating for the standard LED headlights, a good rating for the available premium LED projector headlights, and good ratings in the six crashworthiness evaluations. The Front Assist system—standard on all ID.4 models—receives a superior rating for vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention and an advanced rating for vehicle-to-pedestrian front crash prevention.

The ID.4 features standard IQ.DRIVE advanced driver assistance with hands-on semi-automated capability. On the highway, IQ.DRIVE features lane centering and a capacitive steering wheel to help make driving easier. Around town, IQ.DRIVE can alert you to surprise obstacles in front of you and keeps an eye around you to help make driving safer.

With its full equipment package, the ID.4 comes with a front radar, front camera, two rear radars and eight ultrasound sensors to collect data from the surrounding area, enabling Travel Assist (semi-automated driving assistance), Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Monitoring), Active Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Traffic Alert, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Stop & Go, Lane Assist (Lane Keeping System), and Emergency Assist (semi-automated vehicle assistance in a medical emergency). In addition to IQ.DRIVE, the ID.4 includes Dynamic Road Sign Display; Park Distance Control; and Light Assist (High Beam Control for headlights).