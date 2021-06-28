Built as the road version of the movie car in the latest "Fast & Furious", the SpeedKore Hellacious Charger is a custom vehicle, resembling the mid-engine classic muscle cars. SpeedKore team has worked with the franchise since 2015 when showcased the 1970 Dodge Charger Tantrum in Furious 7.

As it comes to the Hellacious, it generates power via a supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat V8 engine, mounted between the rear axles in an exclusive SpeedKore frame. The unit generates a total of 707hp and 650 pound-feet of torque and is distributed to the wheels via a Graziano gearbox borrowed from a Lamborghini Gallardo.

Furthermore, the vehicle breathes via a custom exhaust system made from MagnaFlow components, SpeedKore-exclusive headers and dual mufflers. There's also a front-mounted Saladana performance radiator that keeps the engine cool while accommodating the mid-engine architecture of the vehicle. At the rear, a high-performance intercooler ensures cold air for the drivetrain system.

Hellacious manages to keep a low stance thanks to the SpeedKore-exclusive perimeter frame with double-A-arm front suspension from Detroit Speed and an integrated rear cradle with double-wishbone suspension from Race Car Replicas. There are also Brembo 6-piston calipers up front and dual Brembo 4-piston calipers back that ensure a controlled and a quick stop on demand. Custom HRE 18-inch "Hellacious" center-lock wheels with 275/35R18 front and 345/35R18 rear tires complete this purpose-built setup.

Hellacious is rendered in full carbon fiber just like SpeedKore's previous Chargers, but this one also adds a custom wide body design styled by Sean Smith Designs. In terms of exterior, the vehicle demonstrates pronounced fender cut-outs, elegant body sliding, and a glass rear hatch that exposes the engine compartment. Inside, Hellacious features a minimalistic driver-focused cabin with low-back racing seats and an aluminum dashboard.