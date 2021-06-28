Aston Martin presents the new Valkyrie AMR Pro: a vehicle that was designed to compete at the Le Mans 24 Hours and pushed even further to explore the extreme limits of performance and racing experience.

The original concept was seen first at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show and has evolved numerous times since then and now the Valkyrie AMR Pro showcase Aston Martin's most advanced technological advancements and incorporates an engineering experience of decades.

In the pursuit of lightweight and fast lap times, Aston Martin relied only on a modified version of the advanced Cosworth-built 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine. This unit revs to 11,000rpm and generates the whooping 1000bph. Weight reduction comes from the deletion of the battery-electric hybrid system, plus a set of other measures, including an ultra-lightweight carbon-fiber bodywork, carbon-fiber suspension wishbones, and Perspex windscreen and windows.

To complement the track-only Valkyrie AMR Pro, customers will have the opportunity to attend a bespoke track day experience, hosted by the Aston Martin team at a selection of international FIA Circuits around the world. The event includes track and pit lane access, support from the Aston Martin Valkyrie instructor team, and an exclusive VIP hosted dinner.

The Valkyrie AMR Pro lineup is limited to only 40 units and two prototypes. First deliveries are scheduled for Q4 2021.