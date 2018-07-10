Subaru of America, Inc. announced details for the 2019 Outback and Legacy models. Available for ordering this summer, all the models in the lineup will come with extended list of standard features and numerous revised systems. So, let's see what Subaru has prepared for us!

First of all, both Legacy and Outback models will offer Subaru EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, which previously was offered as an optional feature. The system includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Braking and Throttle Management, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keep Assist. Also, Legacy 2.5i Sport will feature Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert standard for 2019.

Furthermore, there are numerous interior changes that would mark the new model year. For example, 2.5i model gains a new overhead console, along with dual front central console USB port. There is also high-grade instrument panel that works in perfect harmony with the 5.0-inch LCD display. There are also auto-dimming rearview compass mirror with Homelink with a thin-frame design.

Furthermore, all Legacy and Outback models feature Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring that ensures confident and stable handling in all conditions. Also, vehicles could be offered with a 175hp 2.5-liter 4-cylinder SUBARY BOXER engine, mated to a Lineartronic CVT with manual mode and paddle shift switches. There is also a larger 256-hp 3.6-liter 6-cylinder BOXER engine with Linertronic CVT, especially created for the 3.6R models. Sweet!

Source: Subaru