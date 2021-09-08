Subaru team announced that the new Outback has managed to achieve the maximum of five-star overall rating in the 2021 European New Car Assessment Programme (EuroNCAP). The model managed to register excellent scores in all the four assessment areas - Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Vulnerable Road Users, Safety Assist.

Furthermore, the Outback attained the highest score achieved by any Subaru vehicle in both the Safety Assist and the Vulnerable Road Users. The vehicle also managed to register the highest marks in the Child Occupant Protection test across its class of Large Family Car segment.

All these achievements reflect Subaru's reputation for building reliable and safe vehicles. The new Outback proves this by offering the latest generation of EyeSight Driver Assist Technology, stereo camera prevention collision system, with an expanded, nearly doubled angle view range. Furthermore, the model adopts Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering Function, Emergency Lane Keep Assist, Speed Sign Recognition with Intelligent Speed Limiter, Lane Departure Warning with steering wheel vibration, Lane Departure Prevention, and Pre-Collision Braking System with expanded support for collision avoidance at intersections.

Some of the vehicle's equipment features and technologies include Reverse Automatic braking, Subaru Rear Vehicle Detection, Rear Seat Reminder, and Multi-View Monitors: Front View / Rear View / Side View Monitors, for a safer drive that reduces vehicle blind spots.

The new Outback is based on the new Subaru Global Platform and comes with a great amount of high-tensile steel components, which allow for more rigidity and overall protection. The body also features a new structural frame and additional beams and subframes that further boost the safety of the vehicle.