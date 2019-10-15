Subaru of America, Inc. announced pricing on the limited-edition STI S209, the first-ever S-line STI machine produced exclusively for the US market. Limited to mere 209 units, the new family member will arrive at retailers later this year.

Designed with high-performance in mind, new S209 draws inspiration and tech ideas from STI's most advanced machine: the WRX STI Nürburgring Challenge racecar, which won the SP3T class at the 2019 24 Hours of Nürburgring. The S209, just like its advanced sibling, features expanded wide-body exterior treatment, 265/35 Dunlop® SP Sport Maxx® GT 600A summer-only tires, wrapped around lightweight and exclusive 19x9-inch forged BBS alloys. Additionally, the vehicle is geared with 6-piston monoblock Brembo brakes on the front calipers and 2-piston monoblock at the rear.

Underneath the massive body of the S209 are exclusive Blistein dampers, stiffened coil springs, a 20-millimeter rear stabilizer bar and pillow-type bushings for the front and rear lateral links. Additionally, the S209 incorporates reinforcements to the front crossmeber and rear subframes and flexible front-strut tower bar and flexible front/rear draw stiffeners.

In terms of engine system, the vehicle is geared with the famous EJ25 2.5-liter turbocharged BOXER power unit. It features an STI turbocharger by HKS and generates a total of 341hp and 330lb-ft of torque. Also, for the ultimate driver engagement, S209 comes with an exclusive and fine-tuned close-ratio 6-speed manual gearbox that transits power to the full-time Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system. There's also a recalibrated SI-Drive system that offers three driving modes: Intelligent, Sport and Sport Sharp.

In order to feed more air to the mighty EJ25 engine unit, the drivetrain system also uses a high-flow intake system with a new intake duct, induction box with conical air filter and silicone turbo inlet duct. Also, as a homage to the 2004-07 WRX STI, the S209 is geared with an intercooler water spray system that lowers intercooler temperature by manually operated steering-wheel paddles.

In terms of styling, the limited lineup comes with an STI badge set, a new D-shape steering wheel with Ultrasuede wrap and a serial number badge. For the interior, engineers and designers have fitted exclusive S209 badges, embossed logos on the headrests and STI logos embroidered on the seat back of the Recaro front bucket seats. Sweet!

