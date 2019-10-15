Following the success and fanfare of previous models, new Audi A6 confidently makes its debut and proudly showcases a fine-tuned adaptive suspension system, revised 3.0-liter V6 TFSI engine and tons of advanced technologies. Especially designed for long-distance adventures and enhanced interior comfort, the latest family member surely has a lot to demonstrate. Let's find out!

Exterior and interior design

An instantly recognizable Audi vehicle, the new A6 lineup is geared with Scandium gray matte wheel arches and panels, a wide allroad-specific grille with chrome vertical slats and 20-inch exclusive wheels. There's also alu-optic finish on the roof rails, front blade and underbody protection, and the allroad-specific diffuser in the rear in order to complement the Avant design cues of the sexy machine.

The inside of the new A6 ensures a pretty premium experience with extensive infotainment range and driver assistance systems. There's panoramic sunroof, ambient LED interior lightning package and premium Bang & Olufsen 3D audio system.

Drivetrain system

2020 Audi A6's drivetrain system is characterized by an exclusively fine-tuned adaptive air suspension with controlled damping, which allows the vehicle to switch between on- and off-road driving models. This also means that the ride height can be adjusted, depending on the road surface and condition.

There are also additional standard comfort features that include standard hill descent control, tilt angle assist and dynamic all-wheel steering.

The new A6 model is geared is a turbocharged 3.0-liter TFSI power unit and Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle technology, which ensures 335hp and 369lb-ft of torque. The allroad also uses a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch automatic gearbox and a standard Quattro system with Ultra technology.

Additional goodies

The already available Anniversary Edition, Audi has ensured an exclusive Gavial Green color and Sarder brown Valcona leather with fine Nappa accents. This special green color pays homage to the Highland Green finish that the original A6 allroad model debuted back in 2000. The Anniversary Edition also includes Fine Grain Ash Natural Noble Wood inlays, pedals and footrest in stainless steel, a leather seat base and leather airbag cab with contrast stitching.

