Subaru of America, Inc. announces details for the latest 2019 WRX and WRX STI models. As you might know, these are special edition series and feature tons of goodies and exclusive additions. And both of them are worth the check out. So, let's begin with the first one, shall we?

2019 WRX overview

This one comes with 268hp 2.0-liter direct injection turbocharged BOXER power unit and Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring systems. Furthermore, there is a 6-speed manual gearbox system and optional automatic one with Sport Lineartronic CVT with manual mode.

In terms of utility features, the WRX comes with SUBARU STARLINK Multimedia Plus, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone incorporation systems, Pandora and STARLINK Clouds Apps, Bluetooth connectivity,SiriusXM All Access Radio and Travel Link.

And then there is this 750 WRX Premium trim level. It comes with more exclusive stuff and sportier drivetrain setup. There is this 6-speed gearbox again, but what makes this one different from the previous one is the interior equipment – there are Ultrasuede-trimmed Recaro seats, 8-way power driver's seat and a moonroof.

WRX STI overview

This one is a bit more powerful, compared to the WRX trim level. It is powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged BOXER engine and generates a total of 310 horsepower. There are revised air intakers and high flow performance exhaust system. And again we see this 6-speed manual gearbox that was present with the WRX model.

What is special about this vehicle is that it brings enhanced sporty performance and incorporates such drivetrain systems that contribute to the overall driving pleasure. Indeed, we are talking about Multi-Mode Driver Controlled Center Differential, Symmetric All-Wheel Drive and Torque Vectoring and Multi-Mode Vehicle Dynamics Control.

Also, there are these same interior utility systems that make the life of the driver and passengers easier. The vehicle is equipped with STARLINK 7.0-inch Multimedia Plus system, STI SPORT Design instrument cluster, Steering Responsive Headlights and more. And last, but not least, all new models come with heated exterior mirrors, dual USB ports in the central console, rear seat armrest with cup holders and off-delay function for the audio system. And exclusively for the STI lineup there are Recaro seats and roof rack mounting brackets.

