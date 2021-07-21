Suzuki GB PLC is special among mainstream brands with its unique hybrid technology across the entire passenger car range and proudly announces its latest Finance offers on the Swace and Across models.

Swace Hybrid

The first vehicle, the Swace Hybrid, comes with elegant styling, and numerous next-gen technologies. Standard specs include seven airbags, Pre-Collision System, Dual Zone automatic air conditioning, seven-inch LCD color information screen, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto device connectivity, rear parking camera, eight-inch central dash touchscreen, and Dynamic Radar Cruise control with full speed range.

Additional comfort can be achieved via the optional SZ5 pack that includes adds Smart Door locking, Simple-Intelligent Park Assist, Front and Rear Park distance sensors, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross-traffic Alert and center console tray with wireless charger.

Swace is manufactured in the UK and was the second model to be introduced from the Suzuki / Toyota collaboration.

Across PHEV

This is the first model introduced by Suzuki/Toyota back in 2020 and offers efficient drive with CO2 emissions of just 22g/km (WLTP regulation), and numerous utility goodies.

Across is available with neat specs like E-Four electronic 4x4, Pre-collision System (Automated Emergency Braking), leather seats, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, Dual Zone Automatic Air Conditioning, auto function opening tailgate and 9-inch multimedia touch screen.