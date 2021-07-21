Isuzu's Driven To Do competition has ended after choosing a winner among 500 competitors. Isuzu team was looking for an entrepreneur who would be given the chance to give a kick to the brand's pandemic-born business via winning the loan of the new Isuzu D-Max for one year. Competitors provided Isuzu with numerous small businesses to choose from, trading in Venetian Plastering to Cookie Dough, and after consideration, the winner was announced.

Isuzu made a commitment to support key workers and local communities through the pandemic, loaning vehicles for free to businesses and services that get medicine and food to people who were in need and hard to reach.

The competition offered an opportunity to win:

The loan of an All-New Isuzu D-Max V-Cross in Spinel Red for one year

Marketing and Social support from 438 Marketing

Vehicle decals for the D-Max with the winner's company information

Top tips and advice in a one-to-one Zoom business meeting with Managing Director of Isuzu UK, William Brown.

1 year's fully comprehensive insurance from Admiral Van Insurance

The flagship vehicle, the new Isuzu D-Max V-Cross is considered a perfect partner for local business owners, because of its blend of contemporary styling and enhanced off-road performance with neat safety technologies. The vehicle is used mainly by organizations in industries like:

Outlaw Industries - A bespoke paddleboard and kayak manufacturer based in Christchurch, Elvis creates custom-made paddle boards to set-sail on his new business adventure.

Rusty Nail 2021 - Roy makes handmade rustic furniture from reclaimed wood that would otherwise be thrown away. Selling his products via his online shop on Etsy, Roy is driven to build a business for his family and has already been greatly successful in giving unused items a new purpose.

SEE ALSO: Lexus launches upgrade packs for both 2022 RX 350L and 450hL

We Do Dough - Mother and daughter Chloe and Heather started a thriving cookie dough business during the pandemic. Completely selling out at their first few pop-up events, they now have queues around the block and have big plans for their unique products.