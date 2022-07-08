The RS 7 exclusive edition joins the Audi Sport portfolio featuring tailored design cues and standout performance. Limited to 23 units, the RS 7 exclusive edition is characterized by refined design elements on both the exterior and interior while maintaining the visceral performance capabilities of any Audi Sport product.

Exclusive performance

Powering the RS 7 exclusive edition is the Audi 4.0-liter TFSI® bi-turbo V8 engine delivering 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque that sprints from 0-60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. The standard Sport exhaust elevates the visceral symphony of the V8 engine by amplifying the sound quotient and heightens an element of performance oriented design with black-finished exhaust tips. The special edition RS 7 can reach an electronically controlled top track speed of 190 mph thanks to the addition of 439mm (17.3") Audi front and 371mm (14.6") Audi rear Ceramic brakes with blue painted calipers.

An exclusive exterior

The most powerful expression of the Audi Sportback showcases a striking silhouette style equipped with a distinctive collection of Audi exclusive components. The exterior is painted in the exclusive Mamba Black pearl effect that presents as a sophisticated bold black paint with undertones of blue.

An exterior Carbon optic package reinforces the exclusive model's pinnacle performance position and extends to a Black optic exterior including Black Audi rings and badges, Carbon exterior mirrors, front spoiler, and rear diffuser elements. Shod with 22" 5 V-spoke gloss anthracite wheels wrapped in 285/30 ZR22 summer performance tires, the exclusive edition evokes aggressive performance cues. Standard Audi laser lights supplement the LED high beam headlights for the driver by projecting a low and wide beam of light on the road ahead and can be identified by a blue light signature in the headlight housing.

An exclusive interior

The distinctly refined interior of the 23 exclusive edition units includes RS brand accents and bespoke Audi exclusive details. Black leather and dinamica treatments are complemented by Sepang blue stitching woven throughout the interior.

The Audi exclusive extended leather package extends the premium material to door armrests, center console trim, upper door panels, and the upper dashboard all finished in black leather with Sepang blue stitching, while Audi exclusive controls are also braided in Sepang blue stitching. Front passenger seats are treated to an Audi exclusive low side trim in black leather with Sepang blue stitching while Audi exclusive floor mats are offered with black leather edges and finished with Sepang blue stitching. Finally, a black Dinamica headliner traces the interior of the striking Sportback design of the RS 7 exclusive edition.

Limited availability

The 2022 Audi RS 7 exclusive edition will be available in limited production to just 23 units and will be available in the late summer timeframe.

MSRP pricing detail

Model 2022 Audi RS 7 exclusive edition $165,400

Price excludes $1,095 destination charge, taxes, title, options, and dealer charges. Dealer sets actual price.