A special milestone deserves a special car. Today, Porsche announces the 2022 Porsche 911 Edition 50 Years Porsche Design.

This special car commemorates the 50th anniversary of Porsche Design, the firm founded in 1972 by Ferdinand Alexander (F. A.) Porsche, designer of the 911 and son of Ferry Porsche. Based on the 911 Targa 4 GTS, the new model is limited to 750 units globally and features special aesthetic elements inspired by the first product his new company designed: the Chronograph 1.

Exterior Design

All examples of the limited model will be finished in black as an acknowledgement of the Porsche Design Chronograph 1 – the first all-black watch.

Additionally, several sections of the exterior are finished in Satin Platinum. These include 20/21-inch center-locking 911 Turbo S wheels, the Targa bar and PORSCHE DESIGN logos on the doors. Brake calipers in high gloss black and a special "50 Years Porsche Design" badge on the engine grille are included.

Interior Design

The interior also has several special touches including a silver, numbered badge on the dashboard trim indicating that this is a limited production vehicle. The center console lid also bears the signature of Ferdinand Alexander Porsche, founder of Porsche Design and son of Ferry Porsche.

Sport-Tex seat centers with a checked pattern in Black and Cool Grey, headrests embossed with the 50 Years Porsche Design logo and a center marker on the GT Sport steering wheel in Slate Grey are also all special to this model.

Standard Equipment

An elevated level of standard equipment also sets this model apart from the 911 Targa 4 GTS that it is based on. That list includes 18-way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus, seat belts in Slate Grey, and the Sport Chrono Package with Porsche Design Subsecond Clock, distinguished in this case by a red second hand.

At the heart of this very special 911 Targa 4 GTS is a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo flat-six engine that's unchanged from the conventional model, with 473 hp and 420 lb.-ft. of torque, standard Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive, a standard eight-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) transmission with the option for a seven-speed manual at no additional cost, and Sport Exhaust. Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+) is also included as standard with the eight-speed PDK, while the seven-speed manual transmission includes a mechanically locking rear differential (PTV).

Two new Porsche Design Timepieces

Porsche Design also announces two new timepieces today: the Chronograph 1 – 911 50 Years of Porsche Design, and the Chronograph 1 -1972 Limited Edition.

The former represents the first instance of a Chronograph 1 true to the design of the original Chronograph 1 first released by Porsche Design in 1972, and is an accompanying accessory to the new 911 Edition 50 Years Porsche Design. In place of the historic brand design, the current logo and lettering were used, and it includes a sapphire crystal case back to reveal a winding rotor that shares its design with the wheel of the special edition 911. This version of the watch is also engraved with the same number out of 750 as its corresponding vehicle. The car and watch are sold together for an MSRP of $195,850 excluding $1,350 for delivery, processing and handling.

The latter is limited to 500 units worldwide and is available for customer purchase individually for an MSRP of $7,700. This version of the watch remains completely unchanged from the original in terms of size and design, and features a solid titanium case back with the historic Porsche Design logo.

The 911 Edition 50 Years Porsche Design is expected to begin arriving in U.S. dealers in spring of 2022.