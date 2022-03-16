With its versatility, hallmark driving fun and distinctive style, the MINI Countryman has developed a particularly attractive standing in the premium compact segment. The new Untamed Edition available as a Cooper S Countryman, Cooper S Coutnryman ALL4 and a Coooper SE Countryman ALL4 PHEV begins production in starting March 2022 and showcases the robust appearance of the brand's largest model to optimum effect, while its exclusive design and equipment features emphasize its character as a stylish all-rounder. In the U.S., the Untamed Edition will be available for an extra $1,500 on top of the Manufacturers‘ Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of the Iconic Trim for those Countryman variants as listed below.

Model Iconic Trim MSRP Untamed Edition Price Untamed Edition MSRP Cooper S Countryman $40,400 $1,500 $41,900 Cooper S Countryman ALL4 $42,400 $1,500 $43,900 Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 $45,400 $1,500 $46,900

*Plus $850 destination and handling

In the Untamed Edition, the MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 goes further than ever before in encouraging the driver to venture beyond the city limits to explore new roads and pathways. The exclusive body finish in Momentum Grey metallic showcases the compellingly modelled surfaces of the edition model in striking style, while the robust design features of the MINI ALL4 exterior underscore its untamed character – also reflected in the edition's name. The new body finish appears on the lower air intake surround, the air curtain inserts in the front apron and the side sills, as well as on the reflector inserts and the lower insert in the rear apron. The background to the MINI brand logo on the bonnet and tailgate is in Momentum Grey metallic.

The highly expressive body finish of the MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 in the Untamed Edition is combined with a contrasting black finish on the roof and exterior mirror caps as well as on the roof rails and headlight housings. The Piano Black Exterior adds further black design features: the surrounds of the radiator grille, headlights, tail lights and side scuttles, the door handles, the tailpipe trims, the model lettering and – where these are part of the equipment – the ALL4 emblems on the front side panels.

The car's distinctive appearance is further enhanced by means of four diagonal stripes in Frozen Bluestone on the lower section of each door. The inlays and the carrier plates of the side scuttles are also finished in this color. Like the door sill finishers, the side scuttles also feature a graphic pattern inspired by a mountain landscape, together with the inscription "UNTAMED". This inscription is also featured on the rear side windows. The 18-inch alloy wheels in Untamed 2-tone design with burnished surfaces were developed exclusively for the edition vehicles.

The interior of the MINI Cooper S Countryman ALL4 Untamed Edition features nature-inspired shades of green and blue. The exclusive Highland Green is combined with blue and green contrast stitching on the surfaces of the heasted and power operated MINI Yours Leather Lounge sports seats. The characteristic graphic of the mountain landscape in the style of the door sill finishers likewise adorns the discreet pins in the outer area of the backrests, while the illuminated decorative trim in Frozen Bluestone bears the striking landscape pattern, too. An additional effect is achieved by the "UNTAMED" inscription which is visible in the car's night design.

The accentuation strips in the cockpit and on the center instrument are finished in Frozen Blue metallic, the door trim strips in Arctic Silver metallic and the surrounds of the air vents in high-gloss black. In addition, the MINI Cooper S Countryman Untamed Edition features emblems with the inscription "UNTAMED" on the seats and in the lower spoke of the Nappa sports leather steering wheel. The exclusively designed interior is rounded off with floor mats featuring a three-dimensional embossed landscape pattern in the style of the door sill finishers and decorative strips along with a roof liner in anthracite.

Based on the Iconic Trim lkevel, the equipment also includes LED headlights corner function, LED fog lights, the lighting package, the MINI Excitement Package and the MINI Driving Modes. The Navigation Plus package – which is also included, offering intelligent networking and digital services, including smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay preparation, the service MINI Online and Remote Services is complemented by harman/kardon premium sound.