MINI Multitone Edition (2023)

MINI Multitone Edition

MINI has launched a brand-new limited edition for the MINI Electric; the Multitone Edition, with exclusive designs on both the exterior and interior of the car.

Limited to just 200 examples in the UK, the MINI Multitone Edition symbolises the diversity within the MINI community and is offered with an edition-exclusive multitone roof design. Extending from the windscreen frame to the rear across the entire roof, the gradient starts with Aspen White before transitioning through the subdued grey shade of Melting Silver II then finishing in Jet Black. The unique look created by this colour gradient is complemented in the MINI Multitone Edition by an abstract, white rainbow on the roof, which is also featured throughout the design of the special edition.

This special look is made possible by the innovative wet-on-wet painting process used by the British MINI plant in Oxford. With this Spray Tech paint finish, the three colour shades are applied directly one after the other. Due to changing environmental conditions, deviations in the colour pattern may occur, making each MINI Multitone Edition vehicle unique.

Offered on MINI Electric for the first time, the new MINI Multitone Edition is presented exclusively in Sage Green Metallic, which has previously only been available on the MINI Countryman.

The black or chrome trims surrounding the headlights and MINI badge have been replaced and are offered for the first time in White alongside 17” Scissor Spoke 2-tone wheels.

On the exterior of the vehicle, a graphic rainbow motif made up of Indian Summer Red and Sage Green colours can be found on the C-Pillar with matching-coloured designs also found on the side scuttle and door sills, and exclusive self-levelling wheel caps in a two-tone design.

These motifs continue into the interior of the vehicle, where logos can be found on the sun visor, floor mats, cockpit facia and steering wheel. Customers of the MINI Multitone Edition will also receive a 3D printed key car in Sage Green.

The MINI Multitone Edition is offered to market as a MINI Electric Level 2, featuring front heated seating, automatic dual zone air conditioning, sports leather steering wheel and sports seats as standard. Also standard is a 8.8” centre display screen, Apple CarPlay, MINI Navigation system, cruise control, MINI Driving Modes, rain senior with automatic headlight activation, rear view camera and rear park distance control.

The new MINI Electric Multitone Edition is limited to just 200 units in the UK .