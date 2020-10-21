The sporting prowess and exhilarating driving experience of the new BMW 4 Series are taken to even greater heights with the addition of the new Convertible version.

With its standalone design, brand new soft-top construction, diverse line-up of engines, advanced chassis technology, and impressive levels of standard equipment, the new BMW 4 Series Convertible delivers the brand's hallmark driving pleasure in a highly exclusive form.

Sharper than its predecessor and echoing the bold style of the BMW 4 Series Coupé, the new BMW 4 Series Convertible blends sporting driving pleasure and open-air thrills to continue the 35-year legacy in this model class that began with the first BMW 3 Series Convertible.

All models feature the M Sport specification as standard, with the new, even more, performance-focused M Sport Pro Edition also available. In addition, both specifications can be upgraded with the Technology Pack – one of several option Packs that enable a high level of personalization.

The new arrival to the sixth model generation's model range – the BMW M440i xDrive Convertible – offers standout performance courtesy of a 374hp six-cylinder in-line petrol engine, with power transferred to the road via a Steptronic eight-speed gearbox and the intelligent xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

There will also be a choice of two four-cylinder petrol units and a four-cylinder diesel from launch in March 2021. Two straight-six diesel engines will join the engine line-up later in 2021.

The new BMW 4 Series Convertible will be built at BMW Plant Dingolfing.

Exterior design: distinctive, sporty, and elegant

The striking proportions and stylish elegance of this open-top four-seater follow the lead of the BMW 4 Series Coupé and ensure the car's sporty profile.

At the same time, the brand's new design language has produced a distinctive interpretation of the low-slung silhouette long-established as a signature feature of midsize BMW convertibles.

The newcomer's powerful presence also stems from its larger exterior dimensions. At 4,768 millimeters, it is 128mm longer than its predecessor, while width has increased by 27mm to 1,852mm and the wheelbase by 41mm to 2,851mm. With the roof closed, it stands at 1,384mm. It also benefits from increased track widths (+ 28mm at the front, + 18mm at the rear).

Front end with expressive, tradition-rich styling highlights Alongside the car's proportions, it is the front end of the new BMW 4 Series Convertible that highlights its standalone character and distinguishes it most clearly from the new BMW 3 Series Saloon. The defining element is its large, vertically emphasized BMW kidney grille, which – as on the new BMW 4 Series Coupé – has a pronounced forward slant and, for optimized cooling, employs large air intakes with a mesh structure as standard.

Full-LED headlights are fitted as standard. There is also the option to specify the Visibility Pack, which adds BMW Laserlight and high beam assist. BMW Laserlight includes the adaptive cornering function with variable road illumination optimized for urban and motorway driving and, at speeds above 37mph, increases high-beam range to a maximum 550 meters and follows the course of the road.

New darkened headlights are also available for the M440i xDrive as part of the exclusive Shadowline Pack. Other variants can also be fitted with these stylish headlights if the optional performance-focused M Sport Pro Pack is chosen.

Dynamic side profile, powerful stance, elegant roofline Its dynamic side profile helps to give the new BMW 4 Series Convertible a low-to-the-road look, while contoured surfaces intensify the car's high-performance character.

The precise lines and three-dimensionally sculpted surfaces of the rear wheel arches combine to give the new BMW 4 Series Convertible a striking look, particularly with the roof down. This impression is reinforced by the slim rear light units extending into the flanks. The lights are darkened, with their rear bars illuminating to reproduce the L shape familiar from other BMW models. When closed, the roof flows into the car's shape to reinforce its sporty appearance.

New panel bow soft-top: comfort, timeless style and minimised weight blended into one The innovative panel bow soft-top on the new BMW 4 Series Convertible blends the strengths of a retractable hard-top and the traditional appeal of a fabric roof. It comprises large panel bow elements with a flush-fitting glass rear window, several layers of insulation and a fabric cover available in Black as standard and Anthracite as an option. The acoustic and thermal comfort of the panel bow soft top roof are far superior to that on a conventional soft top. It also 40 per cent lighter than the outgoing model's retractable hardtop.

The roof is powered by an electric motor that enables it to open or close within 18 seconds at the push of a button, including while on the move at speeds up to 31mph. The variable soft top compartment allows luggage capacity to be increased from 300 to 385 litres when the roof is closed.

Interior: premium seating for four with an emphasis on refinement and driving enjoyment The BMW 4 Series Convertible's driver-centric cockpit design features a large screen-grouping formed by the instrument cluster and Control Display. The ergonomically-optimised arrangement of the controls emphasises that this is a car built for driving enjoyment – as do standard features including electric sports seats in the front with automatically extending and retracting belt feeders, Vernasca leather trim, seat heating and a leather sports steering wheel, plus the clear individual seat design of the two rear seats.

M Sport as standard. M Sport Pro Edition for even more excitement Every BMW 4 Series Convertible comes with the M Sport specification as standard. This includes large front air intakes, a sculpted rear apron, M Sport suspension, 18-inch M light-alloy wheels, sport seats upholstered in Vernasca leather trim, knee pads on the centre console and a Sensatec dashboard.

The Live Cockpit Professional, Ambient Lighting, electric seats, reverse camera, reversing assist, Welcome Light Carpet, three-zone automatic climate control and 10.25-inch CID are also included in the generous standard specification.

Customers can opt for the M Sport Pro Edition specification, which adds such highlights as Jet Black 19-inch M light-alloy wheels, a choice of three Individual paint shades – Tanzanite Blue, Dravit Grey and Aventurin Red (from 07/21) – and the M Sport Pro Package. This package encompasses a selection of features including darkened headlights, M seatbelts, the new Sprint Mode, Adaptive M Suspension and Enhanced Active Sound Design that delivers a sporty engine soundtrack in the interior.

M440i xDrive: the ultimate BMW 4 Series Convertible New to the BMW 4 Series Convertible line-up is the M440i xDrive.

Powered by a 374hp six‑cylinder in-line petrol engine, the flagship model has a standard specification designed to complement the enjoyment of open-air driving with performance that would be respectable on a racetrack.

The M Sport differential, with electronically-controlled, fully-variable locking function in the rear differential, is fitted as standard along with red M Sport brakes, M seat belts, 19-inch light M alloy wheels and the M Adaptive Suspension.

Four- and six-cylinder engines with BMW TwinPower Turbo and mild-hybrid technology for greater performance and efficiency. Mild-hybrid technology features in the new BMW M440i xDrive Convertible and all diesel model variants to boost both performance and efficiency. Fitting a powerful 48V starter-generator and a second battery allows far more braking energy to be regenerated and stored. This energy is used to supply the electrical system, lighten the combustion engine's workload and increase its power. The starter-generator produces an electric boost effect that instantly delivers an additional 11hp for overtaking or even quicker getaways off the line.

The 374hp straight-six engine under the bonnet of the flagship model is joined in the range by two four-cylinder petrol units, generating an output of 184hp in the new BMW 420i sDrive Convertible and 258hp in the new BMW 430i sDrive Convertible. The entry-level unit delivers combined fuel consumption of up to 49.6mpg and CO2 emissions from 140-131g/km, while the more powerful version's figures are 47.1mpg and 147-138g/km.

A 190hp four-cylinder diesel engine, featuring BMW TwinPower Turbo technology with two‑stage turbocharging, powers the new BMW 420d sDrive Convertible. It returns combined fuel consumption of up to 67.3mpg, with CO2 emissions of 119-111g/km, while the similarly-turbocharged BMW 430d sDrive Convertible, which is due to arrive later in 2021, delivers figures of up to 50.4mpg and 147g/km.

Eight-speed Steptronic transmission as standard This is the first time that all model variants in the BMW 4 Series Convertible range have been fitted with an eight-speed Steptronic transmission as standard.

The advanced transmission offers sharp shift dynamics, comes with shift paddles on the steering wheel and introduces the new Sprint function. This prompts the powertrain and shift characteristics to maximise handling performance when putting in a sudden burst of speed or overtaking.

Improved body rigidity and optimised chassis geometry The body's rigid structure is stiffened further still by the addition of features such as convertible-specific bracing, an aluminium shear panel at the bottom of the front end, and side skirts with extremely high torsional rigidity. As a result, the static torsional rigidity of the new BMW 4 Series Convertible is four per cent higher overall than that of its predecessor. An intelligent mix of materials serves to optimise both weight and crash safety. The car's low centre of gravity, improved aerodynamic properties and highly developed chassis geometry, mounting and set-up result in even sharper handling.

The standard M Sport suspension incorporates specially tuned lift-related dampers. Customers can also opt for adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers as part of the M Sport Pro Pack.

High level of personalisation via option packs and single options An array of option Packs allows customers to tailor the BMW 4 Series Convertible to their individual preferences.

Available for all models are the M Sport Pro, Technology, Technology Plus, Comfort and Visibility Packs. All combine several features that together enhance the BMW 4 Series Convertible in a variety of areas, the wide range of Packs ensuring there is one to suit the requirements of every owner whether they have a preference for refinement, performance, style or comfort.

The Packs are complemented by five, top-quality single options that can be added to all variants, consisting of Harman Kardon speakers, Anthracite roof, heated steering wheel, trailer tow hitch and the innovative Air Collar that ensures front seat occupants are comfortable with the roof down even in colder conditions.

Wide range of driver assistance systems A far wider selection of driver assistance systems compared to the preceding generation of the BMW 4 Series Convertible serves to boost comfort on long journeys and increase safety in situations where the driver does not have a clear view. Park Distance Control with sensors at the front and rear, front collision warning with brake intervention, Lane Departure Warning including lane return with steering assistance, and the Speed Limit Info system are all now fitted as standard. A reversing camera and Reversing Assist are also standard.

The optional Driving Assistant Professional, included as part of the Technology Pack, adds several features. These include the Steering and Lane Control Assistant with the new Active Navigation function, which enables it to use navigation data to detect any necessary lane changes. There is also a new Emergency Lane Assistant which automatically guides the new BMW 4 Series Convertible to the most appropriate side of its lane in tailbacks on the motorway. In conjunction with BMW Live Cockpit Professional, 3D visualisation of the surrounding area presents both the traffic situation and the possible courses of action offered by activated driver assistance systems as a graphic in the centre of the fully digital instrument cluster.

New digital services: BMW Maps, BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, smartphone integration, Remote Software Upgrade The driver and passengers in the new BMW 4 Series Convertible will benefit from the wealth of possibilities brought by the introduction of BMW Operating System 7. Display content can be configured individually, while the Control Display's touchscreen, the proven iDrive Controller, the multifunction buttons on the steering wheel and voice control provide intuitive multimodal interaction between driver and vehicle, depending on the situation.

A built-in SIM card with 4G LTE connectivity and the standard Connected Package Professional enable use of the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant and other digital services, including BMW TeleServices, Intelligent Emergency Call, Real Time Traffic Information with hazard warning, and the Remote Services and Concierge Services.

The standard BMW Live Cockpit Professional features a fully digital screen grouping comprising a digital instrument cluster (with a screen diagonal of 12.3 inches) behind the steering wheel and a 10.25-inch Control Display. The cockpit's fully digital instrument display provides enough room to accommodate an excerpt from the navigation map, status indicators for the driver assistance systems or 3D visualisation of the surrounding area.

Besides calculating routes and arrival times with speed and precision and updating real-time traffic data at frequent intervals, the cloud-based navigation system BMW Maps also lets drivers enter any word when searching for the journey's destination. Thanks to the optimised smartphone integration feature, also included as standard, the vehicle's operating system now supports Android Auto in addition to Apple CarPlay. The Remote Software Upgrade feature enables improved vehicle functions and additional digital services to be imported into the car over the air.