Toyota bZ4X Concept is about to make its North American debut. The automobile will mark the brand's next major step into the electrified technologies for the automotive industry.

Developed in collaboration with Subaru, the Toyota bZ4X SUV Concept comes with the new e-TNGA BEV-dedicated platform. This means that the bZ4X benefits from enhanced quality, durability, and long-term reliability. The AWD capabilities further enhance the driving experience and allow for a comfortable and safe drive.

Design and drivetrain system

The bZ4X SUV Concept features a long wheelbase with short overhangs, which contributes to both excellent performance rates and ample interior space. The vehicle showcases elegant and yet aggressive styling, a cozy interior with a functional instrument panel and tons of utility and safety gadgets.

Toyota's future plans

The Toyota team plans to achieve full carbon neutrality in the near future and present even more models with advanced and alternative-fuel and zero-emission capabilities. The team plans to expand to about 70 electrified models by 2025 and bring some electrification to its pickup truck lineup.

