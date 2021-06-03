Mecum Auctions, one of the largest collector-car auctions, will showcase 600 American muscle vehicles, classics, Corvettes, Trucks, Hot Rods, and numerous more at a special event in Tulsa, Oklahoma, 11-12 June at the River Spirit Expo.

Some of the notable vehicles at the event include a 2005 Ford GT with all four available options, two 1970 Chevy Chevelles, one convertible, and three classic Ford Broncos.

Additional offerings include 24 vehicles from the Rick Holland Collection - Dusk Pearl 1957 Chevrolet 210 in Bel Air trim finish, a pink 1957 Ford Thunderbird, a 1973 Ford Bronco Sport, and a 1959 Willys Utility Wagon with a 226 CI Super Hurricane 6-cylinder engine and a 3-speed manual transmission.

Then there's the York Collection with 14 exclusive vehicles dating from 1931 to 1955. The first one is a 1931 Austin American Coupe, a 1955 Chevrolet Custom Pickup, and 13 vehicles from the Dicky Ray Estate Collection, some of which are a 1921 Ford Model T Pickup and a 1933 Chevrolet Master Sedan (Lot S82), a 1986 Ferrari 328 GTS, and a 1996 Dodge Viper GTS Coupe.

Also present at the Tulsa block will be a 1970 Plymouth Cuda with a V-Code 440 6-BBL engine and automatic gearbox that was ordered by the dealer as a demonstrator and exists today as one of the most highly optioned V-Code 1970 Cudas. The audience will also have the chance to take a look at a 1957 Ford Thunderbird F-Code, one of 196 produced and that has undergone a four-year nut-and-bolt restoration using original and NOS parts.