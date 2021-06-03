2005 Ford GTMecum Auctions, one of the largest collector-car auctions, will showcase 600 American muscle vehicles, classics, Corvettes, Trucks, Hot Rods, and numerous more at a special event in Tulsa, Oklahoma, 11-12 June at the River Spirit Expo.

Some of the notable vehicles at the event include a 2005 Ford GT with all four available options, two 1970 Chevy Chevelles, one convertible, and three classic Ford Broncos.

1971 Ford Bronco

Additional offerings include 24 vehicles from the Rick Holland Collection - Dusk Pearl 1957 Chevrolet 210 in Bel Air trim finish, a pink 1957 Ford Thunderbird, a 1973 Ford Bronco Sport, and a 1959 Willys Utility Wagon with a 226 CI Super Hurricane 6-cylinder engine and a 3-speed manual transmission.

1970 Plymouth Cuda

Then there's the York Collection with 14 exclusive vehicles dating from 1931 to 1955. The first one is a 1931 Austin American Coupe, a 1955 Chevrolet Custom Pickup, and 13 vehicles from the Dicky Ray Estate Collection, some of which are a 1921 Ford Model T Pickup and a 1933 Chevrolet Master Sedan (Lot S82), a 1986 Ferrari 328 GTS, and a 1996 Dodge Viper GTS Coupe.

Also present at the Tulsa block will be a 1970 Plymouth Cuda with a V-Code 440 6-BBL engine and automatic gearbox that was ordered by the dealer as a demonstrator and exists today as one of the most highly optioned V-Code 1970 Cudas. The audience will also have the chance to take a look at a 1957 Ford Thunderbird F-Code, one of 196 produced and that has undergone a four-year nut-and-bolt restoration using original and NOS parts.

1957 Chevrolet 210

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Convertible