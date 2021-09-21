Toyota adds the all-new 2022 Tundra to its portfolio with the model's global debut. With tons of new features and enhanced old ones, the new model is ready to tackle down every on- and off-road challenge.

Launched with a new marketing campaign called "Born from Invincible", the vehicle has a lot to demonstrate. The campaign itself was developed by Toyota's agency record, Saatchi and Saatchi, and directed by Antoine Bardou Jacquet. The campaign makes its debut in NBC, followed by NFL and NASCAR.

The spots demonstrate Toyota's rich history of building world-class body-on-frame vehicles is highlighted in an action-packed montage that culminates with the global debut of the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra. In addition to the next-generation Tundra, Toyota trucks featured in the spot include: the 1987 4Runner SR5, 1960s Australian Troopy FJ45, 2007 FJ Cruiser, 2017 Tundra SR5, 2012 Tundra Platinum, 2021 NASCAR Trucks, 1985 Tacoma SR5, 1991 Australian FJ75 and Baja Truck. Keen viewers might even catch a glimpse of a 1980s icon that took us back to the future. For a deeper dive into Toyota's truck history, click here.

From the birth of the first Land Cruiser in 1950 to the next-generation Tundra, Toyota has designed, engineered and built some of the toughest, most dependable trucks in the world, said Lisa Materazzo, group vice president, Toyota Marketing, Toyota Motor North America, The all-new 2022 Tundra builds on that unique heritage and leads us into an even more exciting future for Toyota trucks.

the 60-second "Born from Invincible" spot itself: