Instantly recognizable, the new Toyota Prius not only managed to impress both critics and skeptics, but also showcased that all the advanced technologies that it comes with aren't gimmicks, but altogether contribute to a safer and more rewarding driving experience.

Now, the Toyota team adds more drama and depth to the vehicle with the new and exclusive Nightshade Special Edition. Let' check it out, shall we?

The 2022 Prius Nightshade comes with either Midnight Black Metallic or Super White and Silver Metallic paint, neat black headlight accents, mirror caps, door handles, and a shark antenna. The elegant design is topped off with exclusive 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, and 15-inch alloys for the AWD-e-versions.

Furthermore, the exclusive edition adds a 3-door Smart Key system, standard SoftTex-trimmed seats, and numerous chrome accents. Other goodies include 4.2-inch color Dual Multi-Information Display with customizable screens, Energy Monitor and Hybrid System Indicator with Eco Score, Eco Savings Record, Drive Monitor, Eco Wallet, and Eco Diary features, plus displays for climate control, driver support systems, audio system content, and navigation system.

SEE ALSO: New Golf GTI: what is special about the 8th generation of the legendary lineup

In terms of safety features, all Prius models in the lineup include Enhanced Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Traction Control (TRAC), Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), and Smart Stop Technology (SST). The standard Toyota Safety Sense suite is also included and adds: